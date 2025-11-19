STORY #1 - Speaker Mike Johnson is already preparing Americans for the possibility that they’ll never see the Epstein files released in full, insisting that unredacted disclosure would endanger national security and expose intelligence agencies like the CIA and NSA.

Critics argue that this is the same excuse used for decades to shield powerful people, and Johnson’s warning feels less like genuine caution and more like laying the groundwork for a cover-up.

In his briefing, he claimed the DOJ “can’t” declassify material created by intelligence agencies and called it “dangerous” to force disclosure. His comment triggered immediate backlash from those who say the intelligence ties are precisely why the files must be released, not buried.

Outrage grew when Johnson revealed he had already brought in Senator John Thune to stall the process in the Senate. Even Benny Johnson, usually supportive of GOP leadership, said he’s “sick of it,” warning that the public will not accept another political shield around the Epstein network.

With every delay, the same question keeps getting louder: Who are they protecting?

Watch the full report here.

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

STORY #2 - A new peer-reviewed study has quietly uncovered one of the most alarming biological findings of the pandemic era, revealing that 100% of COVID vaccinated participants had amyloid microclots circulating in their blood.

Even more unsettling, these microclots match the same pathology as the large white fibrous clots embalmers have been pulling from bodies worldwide since 2021.

In a cohort that was 94% vaccinated, researchers found that every participant, including all “healthy controls,” carried fibrinolysis-resistant, ThT-positive amyloid microclots. The authors didn’t acknowledge the obvious, but their own data makes it unavoidable. The condition labeled “Long COVID” appears almost entirely in vaccinated individuals without any lab verification of prior infection, indicating the study is tracking Long Vaccine pathology, not post-viral illness.

Their experiments show that purified spike protein alone produces these amyloid structures, offering a direct mechanism for the fibrous clots embalmers continue to report. With rising infant deaths and widespread microclotting now appearing in state-level embalmer surveys, the implications are global.

What else are we about to discover? Don’t miss Maria Zeee’s explosive report.

Watch the full report here.

STORY #3 - A sitting Republican just crossed a line many Americans never thought they’d see, suggesting that Orthodox Christians in the United States could be tied to a foreign intelligence operation.

That charge, pushed by Rep. Joe Wilson and echoed by outlets like The Hill, is now raising serious alarms for anyone who cares about religious liberty and the dangerous precedent it may set.

Wilson claimed the Russian Orthodox Church is an “extension of the Russian state,” then implied that U.S. Orthodox communities in communion with Moscow could be used for intelligence work. Special guest Jay Dyer says this is simply a collapsed Russiagate narrative being revived at a moment when Orthodoxy is growing fast across the country.

He adds that while the Cold War saw real KGB infiltration, today’s accusations ignore the documented persecution of Orthodox Christians in Ukraine, funded by U.S. policymakers. To Jay, this selective suspicion shows how out of touch leaders have become, and how easily outdated propaganda can be turned against peaceful believers.

If questioning Christians is now “acceptable,” what comes next, and who ends up in the crosshairs?

Watch the full report here.

