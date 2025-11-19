The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.'s avatar
Bill Rice, Jr.
1h

I am so tired of the “national security” canard. Our own government jeopardizes our national security. Declassify everything and no nation would invade and conquer us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
No One Knows's avatar
No One Knows
25m

having the cure for the white clots and nt using or not allowed to use is murder.... as thebible says the murderer must be punished

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture