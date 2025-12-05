STORY #1 - A new peer-reviewed study has blown apart everything we were told about mRNA injections, finding Pfizer’s genetic material in human placentas, blood, sperm, and even in unvaccinated pregnant women.

The evidence is deeply worrisome, pointing to long term persistence, direct reproductive exposure and the very real possibility of shedding, something experts once insisted could not happen.

Scientists found Pfizer mRNA in 88% of recently vaccinated pregnant women, including deep inside placental tissue. Every male donor who produced sperm carried vaccine mRNA in their sperm cells, and half still had it in seminal fluid months later. Most startling, half of the unvaccinated pregnant women tested positive, with mRNA appearing in both placenta and blood.

The findings directly contradict the claim that the mRNA “stays in the arm,” and with the DOJ now trying to shut down Brook Jackson’s case against Pfizer, the stakes could not be higher.

Watch the full report to understand why this disturbing discovery changes everything.

STORY #2 - A top U.S. official just issued a blistering warning about the UK’s Online Safety Act, calling it a red line for American free speech and a direct threat to U.S. sovereignty.

She said Britain’s push to police American speech on American platforms has nothing to do with child safety and everything to do with exporting censorship to the United States.

Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers warned the law “vastly overreaches” by targeting political speech that occurs entirely inside the U.S. She highlighted the Granite Act, a proposal that would strip foreign governments of the sovereign immunity they rely on to pressure American companies, giving U.S. citizens the power to sue foreign censors directly.

And while Washington condemns Britain, similar age-verification and digital ID bills are quietly advancing in Congress.

Watch the full report to see why this battle may decide the future of free speech in America.

STORY #3 - Washington has finally found a monster big enough to unite both parties, and it is coming straight for your privacy.

Lawmakers are advancing a sweeping “child safety” agenda that looks less like protection and more like the opening move toward a nationwide Digital ID system.

The UnAnxious Generation package ties legal immunity to aggressive content policing and demands an “Age Signal” before anyone can open an app. The Deepfake Liability Act rewrites Section 230, the only shield that lets platforms host political speech without getting sued.



The Parents Over Platforms Act goes further, requiring developers to “determine whether a user is an Adult or a Minor with a reasonable level of certainty,” something impossible without pushing every adult into age verification, in other words: Digital ID. .

Lawmakers call it a bipartisan stand for kids. In reality, it could decide what you’re allowed to do online. Watch the full report to see what they’re not saying out loud.

