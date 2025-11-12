STORY #1 - The NIH, now under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has approved more than $20 million for new dog experiments—reviving the same cruel practices he once condemned.

Kennedy built his reputation exposing Fauci’s gruesome beagle tests, calling them “grotesque” examples of Big Pharma’s corruption. In April, he vowed a “dramatic reduction” in animal testing, promising to replace it with advanced AI models. Yet watchdogs say the NIH quietly funneled millions more to drug companies—keeping dogs trapped in torturous lab trials.

The White Coat Waste Project, which first exposed Fauci’s beagle torture experiments, warns “the NIH hasn’t made any commitments to cut current animal tests or restrict future funding.” Even as the FDA, EPA, and Pentagon phase out animal research, the NIH refuses to evolve—clinging to methods that fail 96% of the time.

Critics call it a betrayal of Kennedy’s mission and a stain on his promise to “make America healthy again.” Maria Zeee exposes the truth behind the contradiction.

Watch the full report here.

#ad: Concerned about cancer but frustrated with the “wait and see” approach?

Join Drs. Ealy, Ardis, Schmidt, and more in this powerful video replay event, where you’ll learn natural, evidence-based ways to target the root causes of cancer.

https://www.myehialoha.org/product/healing-for-the-ages-2024-replay-cleansing-the-causes-of-cancer/#a_aid=VFOX

Discover practical cleansing protocols that help your body eliminate cancer-causing toxins, boost your immune system, and put you back in control of your health.

Use code VFOX to save 30% today.

Start Learning Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

STORY #2 - A $5 million lawsuit is shaking conservative media, as FBI Director Kash Patel’s girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, sues Elijah Schaffer over a mere “insinuation.”

The case centers on a single X post showing Patel and Wilkins together. The lawsuit accuses Schaffer of “defamation by implication”—yet openly concedes no defamatory words were ever spoken or written. Critics say this isn’t about defamation at all, but about silencing dissent inside an administration that claims to champion free speech.

Patel, already under fire for his handling of the Epstein files, the Charlie Kirk assassination probe, and his alleged misuse of a government jet to see Wilkins perform, rushed to defend her on X. But the backlash only intensified as legal analyst Viva Frei called the case “ridiculous” and “desperate.” Schaffer says his post—just a photo—was protected under the First Amendment.

If one photo can spark a $5 million lawsuit, what’s left of free speech in America?

Watch the full report here.

#ad: Want protection from surveillance, hacking, and even electromagnetic threats?

Escape Zone’s elite Faraday bags block GPS, Bluetooth, RFID skimming, and EMF—perfect for phones, laptops, wallets, and more.

Their premium ballistic backpack even combines Faraday shielding with Kevlar armor, giving you the upper hand in an unpredictable world.

Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.

Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.



Shop now at escapezone.com/pulse and protect what matters most.

Protect Yourself From ALL Signals

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

STORY #3 - Texas has joined a multi-state crusade to enforce digital identification in America—marketed as a way to “protect children.” But behind the headlines, it’s the next major step toward a total surveillance state.

Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit accuses Roblox of letting predators exploit children while misleading parents about safety. Yet privacy experts say the real goal isn’t child protection—it’s control. Starting January 2026, Texans will have to verify their identity or age just to access basic internet services under SB2420, echoing Australia’s rule that now links ID to every Google search.

Roblox insists its new “age estimation” system improves safety, but it relies on biometric and government data—creating the foundation for permanent digital tracking.

With Texas now the fifth state to join the campaign, one question remains: how long before “protecting kids” becomes the excuse to monitor everyone?

Watch the full report here.

#ad: Want to upgrade your health?

Richardson Nutritional Center has offered trusted, top-quality natural supplements for decades—supporting healing and wellness with everything from vitamins to therapeutic seeds.

Shop now at RNCstore.com and use code PULSE for 10% off sitewide!

And get a free copy of Rick Hill’s book at rncstore.com/pages/ricksbundle.

See What RNCStore.com Has to Offer

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

Share