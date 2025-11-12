The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cassandra's avatar
Cassandra
3h

"Kennedy built his reputation exposing Fauci’s gruesome beagle tests," WHAT A RIDICULOUS STATEMENT!

HE HAD A STELLAR REPUTATION ALL OVER THE WORLD BEFORE HE DECIDED TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT.AND THE HIT PIECES JUST KEEP ON COMING.

Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
3h

Sadistic researchers experimenting on animals should not exist in a civilized society. There is absolutely no need for this kind of research. i was listening to Suzanne Humphries speak at the CHD Moment of Truth Conference. She was speaking on this subject and showed a photo of a small money with its wrists tied so it's testicles could be dissected. It disturbed me greatly that ghouls could be given grants...paid to do something so evil.. Hippocrates, the Father of medicine 2400 years ago, helped his patients find cures; simply through eating natural foods and living a healthy lifestyle. However, there is no huge sum of money attached to this kind of information, so it is not taught in medical schools... Naive and trusting people have donated billions to this barbaric and senseless 'health' research for many decades without results. it must stop!

