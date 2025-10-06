In one of the greatest violations of medical ethics in modern history, a new study from South Korea has uncovered devastating consequences from promoting and mandating the COVID-19 injections on the population.

These shots were pushed on babies and pregnant women, directly contradicting the ethical rule against introducing new medical interventions to such vulnerable groups before long-term effects are fully understood.

But they weren’t just aggressively promoted; they were enforced. Refusing the COVID-19 injection could cost you your job, bar you from concerts, businesses, and museums, and, in some cases, even deny you a life-saving surgery unless you complied with the mandate.

Now, as many doctors long warned, the consequences of such reckless health policy are surfacing, and one of the most alarming outcomes is a dramatic rise in cancer risk.

A large-scale population study out of South Korea has now found a 27% overall increase in cancer linked to the COVID-19 injections that were marketed as “safe and effective.”

Dr. John Campbell noted: “There’s a one in a thousand chance that this result arose by chance.” He illustrated the overall cancer rise with a stark graph, as seen in the short video below:

With regard to the details of the study, Children’s Health Defense reports:

The study used data from 2021–2023 for over 8.4 million people in South Korea’s National Health Insurance Service database. The sample was split into two groups based on vaccination status. The vaccinated sample was further split into booster and non-booster groups. Researchers tracked the patients for one year. The vaccinated group was tracked following vaccination. The results showed a statistically significant higher risk of cancer in the vaccinated group, including: • Overall cancer: 27% higher risk • Breast cancer: 20% higher risk • Colorectal cancer: 28% higher risk • Gastric cancer: 34% higher risk • Lung cancer: 53% higher risk • Prostate cancer: 69% higher risk • Thyroid cancer: 35% higher risk

These results are nothing short of devastating. Our worst fears have become reality.

And the worst part is that it didn’t have to be this way. Health officials ignored caution, silenced dissent, and turned public health into a reckless experiment.

Now the consequences of such reckless policies have turned the COVID wave into a health tsunami. The longer this issue is ignored, the greater the damage will become. It’s time for health officials to take responsibility for what they’ve done.

Link to full CHD article.

Dr. John Campbell’s full video breakdown and comments:

