Guest post by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

With RFK Jr. spotlighting chronic disease in the Senate, it’s time to confront the role of mRNA injections in this escalating public health crisis.

During yesterday’s Senate hearing, Secretary Kennedy emphasized the urgent need to identify and eliminate the root causes of chronic disease:

Today, over 60% of Americans live with a chronic health condition—driven by a toxic mix of contaminated food and water, childhood hyper-vaccination, and behavioral risks such as smoking, obesity, and poor diet:

Yet among all these contributors, one stands out for its severity, scale, and preventability: the COVID-19 mRNA injections. Still being administered to millions across all age groups, these shots have introduced a widespread, biologically persistent, and profoundly damaging source of chronic disease—unlike anything seen before:

COVID-19 Vaccines Are Fueling the Chronic Disease Epidemic

Post-COVID-19 Vaccine Syndrome (PCVS) refers to a prolonged, multi-system illness that emerges after mRNA vaccination. It is characterized by persistent symptoms such as fatigue, chest pain, brain fog, palpitations, and neurological or autoimmune dysfunction—lasting for months to years.

PCVS has been reported in 64.6% of vaccinated individuals for at least one year following injection, increasing to 83.9% among those who received booster doses (Shrestha et al):

Among adolescents, COVID-19 vaccination has been associated with a 20% increase in emergency room visits and a 17% rise in doctor visits months after injection, indicating a measurable uptick in healthcare utilization likely due to PCVS (Berg et al):

A likely mechanistic explanation involves persistent production of toxic spike protein within vital organs, lasting for years (Ota et al):

This is supported by findings of persistent spike protein detection in 92% of PCVS patients for months after injection, suggesting a durable post-vaccination pathological state (Patterson et al).

Collectively, these data point to a sustained post-vaccine illness syndrome that is contributing significantly to the growing burden of chronic disease across all age groups. Removing COVID-19 mRNA injections from the market would eliminate a major, preventable driver of the current chronic disease epidemic.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

www.mcculloughfnd.org

