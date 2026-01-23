This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

A woman who has been convicted of welfare fraud in Minnesota and is considered a major figure in the scandal plaguing the state is now claiming that Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison knew what was going on the whole time.

This news comes at a rough time for Walz and Ellison, who are already under the microscope of an investigation by the Department of Justice.

Ellison has responded to this woman’s claims by trying to say that as a fraudster herself, she lacks credibility.

FOX News reports:

Convicted Minnesota fraudster alleges Walz, Ellison were aware of widespread fraud A Minnesota woman convicted in one of the state’s largest fraud schemes alleged in a jailhouse interview that Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison were aware of widespread fraud well before federal prosecutors stepped in. Aimee Bock, the former head of the nonprofit Feeding Our Future, spoke to Fox News from Sherburne County Jail in Minnesota, claiming state officials continued approving and paying claims even after concerns were raised about potential fraud. Bock alleged the state approved program sponsors and was responsible for monitoring claims, but officials repeatedly failed to investigate or stop suspicious companies after she flagged them. “I honestly believe Keith Ellison and Gov. Walz need to be held accountable. There needs to be an investigation done. If they weren’t aware, that’s concerning,” she told Fox News. “I have to believe that the governor’s office and Keith Ellison’s office were aware of this. They’ve said they were involved in helping the FBI. They’ve said they were made aware, but apparently I’m scary, so they couldn’t do anything,” Bock added. In response, a spokesperson for Ellison’s office said Bock lacked credibility, pointing out her federal prison sentence. “She is a liar, fraudster, and manipulator of the highest order who has never acknowledged or accepted her guilt. Now, she’s on a media tour to deflect her guilt onto others instead of finally taking responsibility for the fraud scheme she ran,” the spokesperson said.

See the video report below:

The walls are closing in on Walz, Ellison and others in Minnesota. It will be amazing if Walz doesn’t resign before his term is finished.

