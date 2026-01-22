The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
16m

Imagine using religion as a pretext for disrupting worship in an actual house of worship. But there's no explaining logic to these people.

And, again, these people are not marxists. They don't want communism or anything like that. They just want to get their piece of the pie to enrich themselves and their families. So they seize upon a cause and milk it to gain power/money - look at how much money the BLM leadership ended accumulated.

The only marxists in the woodpile are the pink-haired antifa demonstrators that can't function in a merit-based system.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture