FBI Arrests Far-Left Activists Who Stormed Minnesota Church
And so, it begins.
Guest post by Tyler Durden
Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday announced that two far-left activists - one of whom played a ‘key role’ in the storming of a Minnesota church - have been arrested.
“So far, we have arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, who allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota,” Bondi posted on X, adding “WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP.”
Roughly 30 minutes later, Bondi announced a second arrest had been made, with Chauntyll Louisa Allen having been taken into custody. Allen is a board member for Saint Paul Public Schools.
Armstrong, former president of the NAACP in Minneapolis, helped lead a group that poured into the Cities Church in St. Paul before chanting "ICE out" and "Justice for Renee Good," because one of the church's pastors, David Easterwood, heads up the local ICE field office.
Armstrong posted a video of the protest, which she referred to as “our demonstration,” which showed dozens of agitators storming the church. In the post, she wrote “It’s time for judgment to begin and it will begin in the House of God!”
Following the incident, washed up propagandist Don Lemon tried to lecture a pastor, suggesting that the storming was constitutional.
Armstrong, a former law professor who’s now a full time activist, has been a key organizer in boycotts against Target for scaling back DEI programs.
Imagine using religion as a pretext for disrupting worship in an actual house of worship. But there's no explaining logic to these people.
And, again, these people are not marxists. They don't want communism or anything like that. They just want to get their piece of the pie to enrich themselves and their families. So they seize upon a cause and milk it to gain power/money - look at how much money the BLM leadership ended accumulated.
The only marxists in the woodpile are the pink-haired antifa demonstrators that can't function in a merit-based system.