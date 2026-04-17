This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

Fresh details have surfaced in the June 2025 disappearance of rocket scientist Monica Reza, adding another layer to the expanding list of mysterious cases involving specialists in high-level aerospace and nuclear programs.

The development follows reporting on anti-gravity researcher Amy Eskridge, whose 2022 death was added as the eleventh such incident tied to U.S. space, nuclear and UFO-related work.

Podcaster and reporter Lauren Conlin posted the new information on X, writing: “NEW INFO on Missing Rocket Scientist Monica Reza, who co-patented high-strength burn resistant and metal alloys. Before her June 2025 disappearance, however… she was training to be a yoga instructor, per a source (involved with the studio). The yoga studio incorporated astrology and Vedic sciences into their practice.”

Conlin continued: “The source confirmed that Reza was hiking with a male and female companion from her yoga group when she vanished. The source then revealed that Reza and her male companion oddly began running on the terrain, which is uncommon given how steep and uneven it is, particularly on the downhill sections.”

She added, “The source again described this as unusual- this would not be a place to go running, even as a skilled hiker. The male companion confirmed Reza was behind him, reportedly running, when he eventually called out to her and received no response.”

“He later showed others the location where he last saw her. The source noted that from that spot, the road was both visible and audible, suggesting Reza was relatively close to a more accessible area when she disappeared. Strange,” the post concludes.

The full story appears in Los Angeles Magazine: lamag.com/crimeinla/new-clues-in-monica-reza-case-surface-as-trump-launches-probe-into-missing-scientists/.

Reza, who worked with Aerojet Rocketdyne and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, co-patented advanced burn-resistant metal alloys critical for next-generation rocket engines. She was last seen on June 22, 2025, hiking near Mount Waterman in the Angeles National Forest.

Fox News, host Will Cain appeared on The Story with Martha MacCallum to examine the broader pattern, listing multiple cases including Reza, retired Air Force General William N. McCasland, and others linked to the Air Force Research Laboratory, NASA JPL and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Cain stated: “Start seeing the connections between these individuals.” He pointed to the shared ties: “The tie that binds seems to General William McNeil Casland who oversaw or was a part of Air Force Research Laboratory… The air force research laboratory had tentacles then spread into NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratories which among other things look into alien life form… Search for Alien Life Planetary capabilities across the galaxy.”

Cain continued, “And then nuclear side of this which is Los Alamos. All of people virtually everybody on your screen had at least some connection to one of those two properties. They were working with highly sensitive nuclear secrets or looking into things through NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory into outer space.”

Speculation as to what is going on has exploded.

The White House was questioned directly about the cases:

President Trump also addressed the missing and dead scientists:

Online discussions have increasingly noted the timing of renewed media attention on older cases like Eskridge’s alongside fresh details on Reza. Some observers describe the coordinated reporting as potentially part of a deliberate psy-op connected to some sort of disclosure of extraterrestrial intelligence and exotic technologies.

Others view it simply as legitimate questions about national security, a potential foreign plot, and the unexplained pattern among experts in classified propulsion, materials science and nuclear programs.

No official findings have linked the cases, and individual investigations continue without public confirmation of foul play in Reza’s disappearance. Authorities maintain searches in the Angeles National Forest have yielded no trace.

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