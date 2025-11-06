This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Paul Serran

The Jeffrey Epstein trafficking ring keeps bringing revelations to the public, both in the US and in the UK.

Now, it arises that Epstein once claimed federal prosecutors offered him to ‘walk free’ if only he agreed to implicate president Donald J. Trump in his crimes, according to the late pedophile’s ex-cellmate.

The New York Post reported:

“After his arrest on child sex-trafficking charges in July 2019, Epstein was transferred to the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan — where he shared a cell with ex-cop Nicholas Tartaglione, who was awaiting trial before being convicted on a quadruple-murder charge. Tartaglione, 57, now claims that Epstein, who died a month after being arrested, told him prosecutors had offered to cut a deal if he’d snitch on President Trump, who was then in his first term.”

“’Prosecutors told Epstein that if he said President Trump was involved with Esptein’s crimes he would walk free. in a petition to be pardoned’, Tartaglione claims in a pardon application filed in July and obtained by The Post. ‘Epstein told me that [lead prosecutor] Maurene Comey said that he didn’t have to prove anything, as long as President Trump’s people could not disprove it. According to Maurene Comey, the FBI were ’her people, not his [President Trump’s]’,’ the filing states.”

Nicholas Tartaglione

The judicial filings don’t specify what Epstein crimes Trump was to be implicated in.

“Comey, who acted as lead prosecutor in Tartaglione’s case, was fired by the Justice Department in July. Attempts to reach her for comment were unsuccessful, while the Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment.”

In his petition, Tartaglione states that Epstein told him that Trump ‘was not involved in Epstein’s crimes’.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share