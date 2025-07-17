This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Maurene Comey, daughter of James Comey, was fired as a federal prosecutor in the Manhattan US Attorney’s office on Wednesday.

It is unclear why Maurene Comey was fired.

“There was no specific reason given for her firing from the U.S. attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York, according to one of the people who spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters,” the AP reported.

Recall that Maurene Comey filed the key court declarations to keep the Epstein files from being released under FOIA.

Maurene Comey was the prosecutor in the 2019 Epstein case, the Ghislaine Maxwell case and the Diddy case.

According to previous reporting by the Washington Post, Maurene Comey was listed as one of the prosecutors who was involved in the ‘deleted’ Epstein prison footage.

Prosecutors in the SDNY rallied around Maurene Comey and escorted her out of the office on Wednesday evening.

Politico reported:

Maurene Comey, the daughter of former FBI director James Comey, was fired Wednesday from her job as a prosecutor in the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office, according to two people familiar with the matter who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The reason for her firing was not immediately clear. She did not immediately respond to phone calls and an email seeking comment. Comey, who had worked in the U.S. attorney’s office for nearly a decade, prosecuted both Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

