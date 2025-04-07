This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Late Show host Stephen Colbert called for the “deep state” to step in and stop President Trump enacting his tariff policy, pleading “we’re f*cking dying.”

The ‘comedian’ packaged the plea as a comedy skit, but its not comedy when you don’t even have to scratch the surface to tell he’s deadly serious.

As we highlighted yesterday, the stock markets plunged when it was reported that China would put retaliatory tariffs on US goods of 34%.

However, that plunge started to reverse on news of Trump being open to deals with countries to reduce the tariffs.

It’s part of a long term economic strategy to bring manufacturing back to the US after years of globalist ‘free trade’ agreements such as NAFTA eroded away millions of jobs and businesses.

Trump announced “our Declaration of Economic Independence” Wednesday at a “Liberation Day” event to mark the introduction of reciprocal tariffs on other countries.

Trump said American taxpayers have been “ripped off for more than 50 years, but it’s not going to happen anymore.”

“They watched in anguish as foreign leaders have stolen our jobs, foreign cheaters have ransacked our factories, and foreign scavengers have torn apart our once-beautiful American dream,” he further stated.

“For years, hardworking American citizens were forced to sit on the sidelines as other nations got rich and powerful, much of it at our expense,” Trump urged, adding “But now, it’s our turn to prosper, and in so doing, use trillions and trillions of dollars to reduce our taxes and pay down our national debt and it will all happen very quickly.”

“With today’s action, we are finally going to be able to Make America Great Again — greater than ever before,” he added.

Trump displayed charts showing how much other countries are charging the US in tariffs, noting they are “Reciprocal — that means they do it to us, and we do it to them. Very simple, can’t get any simpler than that.”

Commenting on the development, Colbert asked “Anyone feeling liberated?” telling viewers it is the “Worst day for our economy since COVID. Just a little reminder: This time, he’s the disease.”

Colbert suggested that the stock market plunge must mean the “deep state” isn’t really the all-powerful entity its made out to be.

“Because if there was, they would’ve stopped this shit,” he continued, adding “But if they do exist, I just want to say to the cabal of financial and governmental elites who pull all the strings behind the scenes: Maybe put a pause on your 5G chip JFK Jr. adrenochrome chemtrail orgy and jump in here cuz we’re f*cking dying.”

The only thing dying is his ratings and consequently his advertising revenue.

