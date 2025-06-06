Donald Trump is unusually quiet today after Elon Musk accused him of being “in the Epstein files.”

Why?

Chris Cuomo just dropped a bombshell theory—and it makes complete sense.

If he’s right, this feud could explode into something much bigger.

#ad: Say goodbye to bloating, gas, and sluggish digestion. Oxy-Powder is here to get things moving (literally).

This oxygen-powered cleanse gently clears out built-up waste, giving your gut a fresh start and making room for your probiotics to thrive.

With over 11,000 5-star reviews, it’s a trusted favorite for a reason.

Don’t wait to give your gut the reset it deserves. Use code VFOX for 10% off your order.

Experience Gut Relief Now

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Elon Musk alleged on Thursday, “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That’s the real reason they haven’t been made public.”

He said this shortly after Trump posted that Musk was “wearing thin” and that he “asked him to leave,” adding Musk went “crazy” after losing the EV mandate.

But Musk didn’t stop there.

At 4:14 PM Eastern, he quote-tweeted a post linking Trump to Jeffrey Epstein. His only comment? A single raised eyebrow emoji.

The post claimed Trump flew on Epstein’s plane at least 7 times, though there’s no proof he visited the island.

It also highlighted a 2002 New York Magazine quote where Trump described Epstein as “a terrific guy” who “likes beautiful women… on the younger side.”

(See image for full quote)

Again, Musk kept pushing the subject.

At 4:43 PM Eastern, he quote-tweeted a second post with another raised eyebrow emoji—this time on a post by @chesschick01 that read:

“In 1992, Trump partied with Jeffrey Epstein. Just gonna leave this here:”

Musk’s behavior left NewsNation host and attorney Chris Cuomo visibly baffled as he opened his show Thursday night.

“I just don’t know what his leverage is, to be honest,” Cuomo said.

“I mean, unless he’s got the proof that he has the files… I don’t know what he’s thinking.”

Meanwhile, Trump has stayed completely silent on Musk’s Epstein accusation. His most recent post on Truth Social made no mention of it, despite the virality of the claim.

Instead, Trump doubled down on why he believes the Big Beautiful Bill must be passed:

“I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago. This is one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress. It’s a Record Cut in Expenses, $1.6 Trillion Dollars, and the Biggest Tax Cut ever given. If this Bill doesn’t pass, there will be a 68% Tax Increase, and things far worse than that. I didn’t create this mess, I’m just here to FIX IT. This puts our Country on a Path of Greatness. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Why is Trump silent? Is it because he is guilty?

Not so fast, said Chris Cuomo. He believes Trump’s silence could mean a massive defamation lawsuit is coming.

Chris Cuomo thinks this whole thing could get very ugly—and fast.

“Trump hasn’t responded. Some are taking this as an admission. Not me,” Cuomo said.

“I think, again, unless Musk does some serious ass-kissing on the quick, Trump is going to sue him for defamation,” he added.

“And if Trump sues, I THINK HE WINS.”

Chris Cuomo laid it out in plain terms.

He said he’s not usually a fan of Trump using lawsuits, adding that he didn’t even like it when Trump “threatened to sue [his] parents for giving birth to [him].”

But this situation, he said, is different.

Editorial credit: noamgalai / Shutterstock.com

The legal standard for defamation is high, especially with public figures.

Cuomo explained that to win, Trump would have to prove Elon Musk acted with “actual malice”—meaning he either knew what he said was false or didn’t care whether it was true.

Editorial credit: bella1105 / Shutterstock.com

And that’s where it gets serious. Musk wasn’t just tweeting like any other billionaire.

He had access, connections, and clearances, Cuomo said, adding that his DOGE guys were “digging through everything.”

Editorial credit: Joshua Sukoff / Shutterstock.com

Trump is no stranger to big lawsuits. He recently filed a $20 billion suit against CBS News over claims of deceptive editing.

If Trump can prove the accusation is false and that Musk knew it was false, Cuomo believes he could walk away with a “humongous award.”

Share

Thanks for reading. If you found this summary helpful, please consider subscribing to this page.

In other news, George Clooney made an absurd prediction about MAGA. Something tells me he’s in for a rude awakening.