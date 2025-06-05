Screenshot from Anderson Cooper 360. Edits applied.

Anderson Cooper just aired a short segment from his interview with actor George Clooney, discussing his Broadway directorial debut, Good Night, and Good Luck—a play about journalist Edward R. Murrow’s confrontation with McCarthy-era fearmongering.

Screenshot from Anderson Cooper 360.

The interview started off with Anderson Cooper trying to paint Trump’s first 136 days in his second term as the “worst” in America’s history.

That was a claim so absurd that even Clooney couldn’t bite on that.

“I can make an argument that we’ve had much worse times in our history,” Clooney responded.

“[In] 1968, every city in the United States was burning. There was National Guard surrounding the White House and the Capitol, and we’d lost Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy and Tet Offensive (Vietnam War).”

The conversation quickly shifted to how now is a “scary time” to be in the news industry, at least according to Clooney.

Why? Because Trump is finally holding the media accountable for lying to the American public, like his $20 billion lawsuit alleging that 60 Minutes deceptively edited their Kamala Harris interview to favor Democrats.

But Clooney classified Trump’s action as demagoguery.

“You’ve been picked out. 60 Minutes has been picked out. Most news organizations are under fire. That usually happens with demagogues in a way. The first places you attack are the news because that’s how we inform ourselves.”

Here’s the allegedly deceptive CBS edit—exposed by popular X clipper @Mazemoore, who caught the stunt back in October 2024.

He wrote at the time, “Remember Kamala’s word salad answer about Israel on 60 Minutes? It’s gone. This is what many Americans will now see.”

Then came Clooney’s grim prediction for MAGA.

Cooper asked Clooney, “Do you think Trumpism lasts beyond this term?”

“Don’t think so,” Clooney responded. “I think it’d be very hard to do it.”

Putting on his “expert” hat, Clooney explained why he believed MAGA was done for good after Trump finishes his second term.

“He [Trump] is also a celebrity, and he is charming. And to the people who like him, they think he’s funny. To a great many others, they don’t. And so when he is finished, and he will be finished, they’re going to have to go looking for someone who can deliver the message that he delivered with the same kind of charisma. And they don’t have that.”

This is not the first time Clooney has made a bold prediction about Trump. Back in 2016, he forecasted:

“There’s not going to be a President Donald Trump. Fear is not going to drive our country.”

It turns out Clooney was wrong—twice.

VIDEO CREDIT

Clooney exposed himself, once again, as being wildly out of touch with everyday Americans. In his Hollywood bubble, Trump’s rise is just a glorified fan club.

But in 2028, he’s in for a rude awakening because MAGA isn’t a fan club. It’s a reckoning. And it’s not going anywhere.

Editorial credit: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

