Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Revealed: Here’s What His Ammunition Said
These are the words of someone truly deranged and filled with hate.
Tyler Robinson, 22, not a student at Utah Valley University, is the man authorities now believe took the fatal shot that ended Charlie Kirk’s life at just 31 years old less than two days ago.
Investigators say Robinson had recently grown more political, mentioned Kirk by name, and openly opposed his beliefs.
After the killing, Robinson reached out to a family friend with a confession. He had also been communicating extensively on Discord, a group-chat platform popular among gamers, where investigators now confirm he was active, Fox News reports.
Authorities also revealed the disturbing words engraved on the ammunition.
Fired casing:
“Notices bulges. OwO (face-emoticon) What’s this?”
Unfired casings:
“Hey fascist! Catch!” followed by ➡️ and then ⬇️⬇️⬇️
“O Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao Ciao Ciao”
“If you read this, you are gay lmao”
At the close of the press conference, Utah Governor Spencer Cox grew visibly emotional as he ended with words from Charlie Kirk himself. It was an eye-watering moment.
America would do well to remember the truths Charlie Kirk never stopped preaching.
“When people stop talking, that’s when you get violence.”
“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong. The only way out of the labyrinth of suffering is to forgive. Welcome without judgment, love without condition, forgive without limit. Always forgive your enemies. Nothing annoys them so much.”
“When things are moving very fast and people are losing their minds, it’s important to stay grounded. Turn off your phone, read scripture, spend time with friends, and remember, Internet fury is not real life.”
“When you stop having a human connection with someone you disagree with, it becomes a lot easier to commit violence. What we as a culture have to get back to is being able to have reasonable agreement where violence is not an option.”
NOTE: In the wake of Charlie Kirk's tragic death, VigilantFox.com is fully committed to covering this story from every angle.
We believe this is a pivotal moment that will shape the future of left vs. right, as we work to uncover exactly what happened — and why.
We will not let up in covering this story and giving it the full attention it deserves. Thank you for your support.
Thank you so much, TVF, for emphasizing this message and reminding people that Charlie would want dialogue, not violence.
This is a message I have been repeatedly trying to get out in an effort to stem the bloodshed the intellimafia is so desperately trying to incite.
I will share a comment I have posted elsewhere and encourage others to read my short essay in my piece on the intellimafia for more details (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/memes-by-themes-20-the-intellimafia):
We need to take all this news with an enormous grain of salt as the intellimafia works hand-in-hand with the media to concoct a narrative that will cover its tracks, and any presentation of this as a lone crazy gunman is the typical formula used to divert attention from the true perpetrators orchestrating public events to manufacture consent for tyranny.
What the killing of Charlie Kirk tells me is the intellimafia is desperate to kick off a violent culture war. They tried to instigate a race war during the 1960s and failed; I am confident they will fail in this effort, too, but it will not be without bloodshed, most if not all executed by the intellimafia and its hired agitators.
We can curtail that bloodshed, however, by identifying the Problem-Reaction-Solution pattern here as well as in all the other intellimafia’s handiwork over the past century:
1) Problem: Assassinate a controversial figure who engenders heated emotions on both sides ranging from admiration to revulsion.
2) Reaction: Violence, strife, exacerbated division, and civil war. This is the ingredient they want the public to supply, but they will seed it with their own agitators and blanket us with propaganda until people succumb (which I pray they won’t).
3) Solution: They will propose heightened totalitarian restrictions, data collection, Palantir-panopticon surveillance, and curtailments of our liberties.
If we repeatedly expose their trap instead of falling into it, they will not be able to justify #3. It is vital that we point our fingers at the puppetmasters rather than their puppets.
Please read the short introductory essay in my piece on the intellimafia from yesterday and help me spread awareness that our greatest defense against the intellimafia’s attempts to sow violent discord is to instead enter into respectful dialogue with our perceived opponents, listening to one another’s concerns, and trying to understand their perspective as they try to understand ours:
• https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/memes-by-themes-20-the-intellimafia
In other words, we need to rehumanize one another so we experience each other face to face instead of as caricatured villains through screens.
To quote from my essay:
“The intellimafia wants you to think this is about left versus right, gender politics, immigration, race, Trump, and every other hot-button topic they’ve installed in people’s minds so they can mass-manipulate the populace at will.
“They want us to hate, feel outrage, blame the other, strike back, and dive head-last into uncivil war.…
“They want to toss out the ragebait and hide behind the curtain while we dogfight.
“We defeat their attempts to divide, dissipate, and decimate us by refusing to let them play our emotions, cognitive biases, and trauma like a well-worn record.
“We cancel their programming by remembering one another’s humanity, engaging in respectful dialogue, cutting the puppeteers’ strings, and alchemizing pain into love.”
