Tyler Robinson, 22, not a student at Utah Valley University, is the man authorities now believe took the fatal shot that ended Charlie Kirk’s life at just 31 years old less than two days ago.

Investigators say Robinson had recently grown more political, mentioned Kirk by name, and openly opposed his beliefs.

After the killing, Robinson reached out to a family friend with a confession. He had also been communicating extensively on Discord, a group-chat platform popular among gamers, where investigators now confirm he was active, Fox News reports.

Authorities also revealed the disturbing words engraved on the ammunition.

Fired casing:

“Notices bulges. OwO (face-emoticon) What’s this?”

Unfired casings:

“Hey fascist! Catch!” followed by ➡️ and then ⬇️⬇️⬇️

“O Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao, Bella Ciao Ciao Ciao”

“If you read this, you are gay lmao”

At the close of the press conference, Utah Governor Spencer Cox grew visibly emotional as he ended with words from Charlie Kirk himself. It was an eye-watering moment.

America would do well to remember the truths Charlie Kirk never stopped preaching.

“When people stop talking, that’s when you get violence.”

“The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong. The only way out of the labyrinth of suffering is to forgive. Welcome without judgment, love without condition, forgive without limit. Always forgive your enemies. Nothing annoys them so much.”

“When things are moving very fast and people are losing their minds, it’s important to stay grounded. Turn off your phone, read scripture, spend time with friends, and remember, Internet fury is not real life.”

“When you stop having a human connection with someone you disagree with, it becomes a lot easier to commit violence. What we as a culture have to get back to is being able to have reasonable agreement where violence is not an option.”

