CHARGE HIM: Tim Walz Admits Guilt in Explosive Somali Fraud Scandal (Video)
And there it is.
This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.
Guest post by Cassandra MacDonald
Governor Tim Walz announced he will not seek reelection in 2026, citing his responsibility in the fraud scandal affecting the state’s social services programs.
Join 143K+ Substack readers and 1.9 million 𝕏 users following Vigilant Fox. Get critical news and exclusive stories the media won’t cover — all in one place. Subscribe today.
During a press conference on Tuesday, Walz stated, “The buck stops with me. I am accountable for this. Because of that accountability, I am not running for office again.”
WATCH:
The scandal, ongoing since the early 2020s, gained national attention in December after a video by conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley went viral.
The Nick Shirley Effect: One Citizen Journalist Did What the Media Wouldn’t—and It Went Viral
In his 43-minute video, Shirley alleged widespread fraud in childcare centers operated by Somali community members, claiming they diverted funds meant for low-income families.
Tim Walz Calls Journalist Nick Shirley a “White Supremacist” for Reporting on Millions in Somali Daycare Fraud
Federal prosecutors have charged dozens of individuals, most of whom are Somali, with stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from programs such as Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit created to provide meals to children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Estimates indicate that the total fraud could be as high as $9 billion in Medicaid and other social services payments.
Walz, who was Kamala Harris’s running mate in the 2024 presidential election, has faced increasing pressure over how his administration managed the issue.
The fraud occurred during his time in office, allowing some nonprofit groups to exploit federal funds.
In November, a report alleged that some of the stolen money may have been sent to the Somali terrorist group Al-Shabaab.
The governor has previously defended his record by highlighting ongoing investigations and reforms. He had planned to seek a third term but changed his decision due to the scandal.
President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that Walz, Rep. Ilhan Omar, and “others of his Somali friends” were involved in stealing “Tens of Billions of Taxpayer Dollars.”
The administration has increased federal involvement by sending about 2,000 agents to Minneapolis to enforce immigration and fraud laws.
Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit
Wait, HE took responsibility?
And didn't blame racism or homophobia???
He was visited and told he needed to step down - damage control by the dem party.
Which, unfortunately is not likely to work as MN was child's play compared to what's happening in NY, CA, OH, IL, etc..