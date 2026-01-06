This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cassandra MacDonald

Governor Tim Walz announced he will not seek reelection in 2026, citing his responsibility in the fraud scandal affecting the state’s social services programs.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Walz stated, “The buck stops with me. I am accountable for this. Because of that accountability, I am not running for office again.”

The scandal, ongoing since the early 2020s, gained national attention in December after a video by conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley went viral.

In his 43-minute video, Shirley alleged widespread fraud in childcare centers operated by Somali community members, claiming they diverted funds meant for low-income families.

Federal prosecutors have charged dozens of individuals, most of whom are Somali, with stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from programs such as Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit created to provide meals to children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Estimates indicate that the total fraud could be as high as $9 billion in Medicaid and other social services payments.

Walz, who was Kamala Harris’s running mate in the 2024 presidential election, has faced increasing pressure over how his administration managed the issue.

The fraud occurred during his time in office, allowing some nonprofit groups to exploit federal funds.

In November, a report alleged that some of the stolen money may have been sent to the Somali terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

The governor has previously defended his record by highlighting ongoing investigations and reforms. He had planned to seek a third term but changed his decision due to the scandal.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that Walz, Rep. Ilhan Omar, and “others of his Somali friends” were involved in stealing “Tens of Billions of Taxpayer Dollars.”

The administration has increased federal involvement by sending about 2,000 agents to Minneapolis to enforce immigration and fraud laws.

