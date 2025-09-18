This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

The White House has declared war on Marxist revolutionary groups and dark-money-funded NGOs after recognizing the severity of the nihilistic accelerationist movement spreading across America, especially now after realizing the security threat - dubbed "civil terrorism" - in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination.

The administration now sees more clearly that endless color revolution-style operations - whether protests, riots, or armed attacks on federal agencies such as ICE and Border Patrol - are supported by left-wing groups, and supported or even directly funded by certain NGOs. As Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller said earlier this week, the mission is to "identify, disrupt, dismantle, and destroy" these left-wing organizations that "promote violence in this country."

In the crosshairs of federal agents investigating the Kirk assassination is the Marxist revolutionary group Armed Queers Salt Lake City and its founder…

Iranian woke trans warrior and Armed Queers SLC leader, Ermiya Fanaeian, recently warned, "I think sometimes violence must happen."

For the last few days, FBI Director Kash Patel has faced questions on Capitol Hill. He said Tuesday that the bureau is investigating members of a Discord chat in which Tyler Robinson, the accused assassin of Kirk, revealed his involvement in the killing.

"Discord, the platform, ownership, has been working with our lawful process, and we are obtaining materials from them on a rolling basis," Patel stated in a second round of questioning on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Discord confirmed Robinson had an account on the platform, and an internal investigation found "no evidence that the suspect planned this incident on Discord or promoted violence on Discord."

However, Discord's statement did not stop House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) from summoning CEOs of Discord, Steam, Twitch, and Reddit to testify at a full committee hearing early next month. The hearing will examine the radicalization of users on online forums.

"The politically motivated assassination of Charlie Kirk claimed the life of a husband, father, and American patriot. In the wake of this tragedy, and amid other acts of politically motivated violence, Congress has a duty to oversee the online platforms that radicals have used to advance political violence. To prevent future radicalization and violence, the CEOs of Discord, Steam, Twitch, and Reddit must appear before the Oversight Committee and explain what actions they will take to ensure their platforms are not exploited for nefarious purposes," said Chairman Comer.

Radicalization that includes...

While Discord denies that Robinson planned the assassination with other far-left extremists on its platform, a new report by The Bureau's Sam Cooper, together with Toronto lawyer and independent journalist Caryma Sa'd, reveals that Antifa-aligned networks in Canada use Discord to share dossiers on political targets and coordinate other revolutionary activities.

