STORY #1 - Howard Lutnick just admitted he took his wife and children to Jeffrey Epstein’s island—after Epstein was already a convicted sex offender.

Yes, really.

This is the same Lutnick who told Miranda Devine just last year that he was so disturbed by Epstein’s creepy “massage” comments in 2005 that he vowed never to be in the same room with him again.

And yet years later, while Epstein was a registered sex offender tied to the abuse of girls as young as 14, Lutnick saw no issue visiting the island—with his entire family.

He now claims it was just “lunch” during a family boat trip. But the real issue isn’t whether a crime occurred. It’s a lack of judgment. A lack of values. And the fact that he LIED about cutting ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

Why would any sane parent bring their kids to a predator’s private island?

You need to see this footage. What Lutnick admits on camera will leave your jaw on the floor.

STORY #2 - Something strange is happening inside Turning Point USA—and now whistleblowers say they’re being targeted.

Aubrey Laitsch, a longtime TPUSA employee who worked closely with Charlie Kirk, says she was fired for one reason: refusing to parrot the FBI’s version of his assassination.

She called Charlie her role model and spent years working alongside him. But after questioning what she called a “narrative that just doesn’t add up,” she was cut loose without warning. In a 13-minute video, she warned that TPUSA had become a place where loyalty was punished and “freedom of thought” could cost you your job.

Then it got worse.

A stranger appeared at her home. He photographed her address and license plate. When confronted, he claimed to be from a “legal service,” but refused to say who sent him—or even give his last name.

This doesn’t feel like business as usual. It feels like intimidation.

Is this what Charlie Kirk would’ve wanted?

Watch Maria’s full report before this story disappears—and ask yourself why they’re so desperate to keep her quiet.

STORY #3 - The Epstein coverup just blew wide open. Billionaire Les Wexner has been named a co-conspirator, and the FBI was caught redacting his name—along with five other powerful men.

That’s not speculation. It’s straight from congressional records, exposed by Rep. Thomas Massie and Rep. Ro Khanna after they stormed the DOJ and demanded answers in person.

Within two hours, they uncovered six powerful men whose names were deliberately hidden—including Wexner, who gave Epstein power of attorney, gifted him a Manhattan mansion, and ran Victoria’s Secret, which accusers say was used to lure young girls. The FBI’s own 2019 documents labeled him a co-conspirator in child sex trafficking—and they buried it.

Here’s the part they don’t want you to see: those redactions were done in March, under Trump’s FBI—before the Epstein Transparency Act even passed. So who made the call? And why is the U.S. government still shielding predators?

As Ro Khanna put it: “If we found six men in two hours, how many more are buried in 3 million files?”

The walls of this coverup are cracking. And the public is demanding every last name. Don’t let these monsters get away with this!

Watch the full report here.

Watch the full episode below:

