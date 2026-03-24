Green Fireball in Night Sky via Grok

This article originally aired on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Anthony Scott

Residents from Washington to California reported seeing a green fireball zoom through the skies in the early hours of Monday morning.

The American Meteor Society reported on Monday morning that it had received over 200 reports of a “green fireball” from residents in Seattle stretching all the way to San Francisco.

Manager of the American Meteor Society Mike Hankey stated, “A fireball meteor came into the atmosphere, and … it was a small rock from an asteroid, fragment from an asteroid.”

WATCH:

Per KOIN:

Several people reported seeing a “bright green fireball” over the Pacific Northwest early Monday morning, according to the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry. Between 5:55 a.m. and 6:20 a.m., dozens of reports were submitted to the American Meteor Society’s fireball log from the San Francisco area all the way to Seattle. According to Jim Todd with OMSI, fireballs are bright meteors that can be seen from a distance of about 60 to 80 miles above. When meteors travel through the atmosphere, Todd said that they create fiction causing the meteors to burn up.

Another angle of the bright meteor:

In recent weeks, meteors have been spotted all throughout the United States.

Last week, a meteor was captured on video hurling through the skies of Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Over the weekend, a woman in Texas had an up-close look at a meteorite after it crashed through her home.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

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