Credit: Grok AI

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Ben Kew

A meteorite crashed straight through the roof of a home near Houston, Texas, on Saturday, sending shockwaves through the local neighborhood.

Local officials say the incident happened at around 4:45 p.m. in northwest Harris County.

The space rock punched a hole through the roof of a two-story house, slammed into a bedroom floor, then ricocheted and struck the ceiling again.

Miraculously, no one was injured.

Fire Chief Fred Windisch of the Ponderosa Fire Department said he had never seen anything like it in decades of service.

The homeowner, Sherrie James, described hearing a loud explosion from inside the house.

Her grandson went to investigate and found a hole in the ceiling and the rock sitting on the floor below.

Realising what had happened, James immediately contacted emergency services.

The object is believed to be part of a meteor that streaked across Texas moments earlier.

Witnesses reported seeing a bright fireball in the sky shortly before the impact.

According to NASA, the object entered Earth’s atmosphere at roughly 35,000 miles per hour.

It became visible high above the region before breaking apart mid-air, scattering debris across parts of Harris County.

Officials say the original space rock may have been around three feet wide and weighed close to a ton before fragmenting.

The breakup also created a pressure wave, producing the loud booms heard across the area.

Weather radar later confirmed debris falling between northwest Houston and nearby communities.

Despite the damage to the home, James said she is grateful no one was hurt. She has since placed the meteorite in a plastic bag and plans to keep it.

A fundraising page has reportedly been set up to help cover repairs to the damaged roof, floor, and ceiling.

“A meteorite unexpectedly came through my roof today, causing damage to my home here in North Houston,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

The incident comes just days after another meteor caused a loud explosion over parts of Ohio and Pennsylvania, rattling buildings and alarming residents.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

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