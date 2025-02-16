#10 - Bombshell Global Study Links mRNA Vaccines to Serious Kidney Injuries

“The numbers are staggering.”

The study, led by Dr. Hyeon Seok Hwang, analyzed adverse events from the WHO’s VigiBase, and what they found is jaw-dropping: the worst vaccine-linked renal safety signals ever recorded.

While everyone talks about post-vaccine myocarditis, what no one mentions is the devastation the COVID-19 shots inflict on the kidneys.

For Acute Kidney Injury (AKI): The study found COVID-19 mRNA vaccines had a Reporting Odds Ratio (ROR) of 2.38 (95% CI: 2.30–2.46).

This means people receiving COVID-19 mRNA vaccines reported AKI at more than twice the rate compared to those receiving other drugs in the WHO database.

For Glomerulonephritis (GN): Inflammation of the glomeruli—the kidney’s tiny filters—a condition that can cause swelling and kidney failure, the numbers are even worse.

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines had the highest Reporting Odds Ratio (ROR) for GN at 13.41 (95% CI: 12.62–14.26).

This means COVID-19 mRNA vaccines were linked to more than 13 times the expected rate of GN compared to other vaccines.

The study’s results are affirmed by the work of data analyst John Beaudoin Sr., who has been sounding the alarm on post-vaccine kidney injuries since uncovering damning data in Massachusetts.

After expanding his analysis to the entire United States, he discovered over 210,000 excess deaths from acute kidney injury (AKI) since 2021, which he blames on the hospital death protocols and the COVID-19 injections.

“We’re talking close to a quarter of a million people by a single cause of death,” he lamented.

“And because it [deaths] goes down to very young ages, what you have is the greatest number of life years lost of anything in the last 100 years in the United States, except for World War II.”

Beaudoin, who lost his son in 2018 in a car crash, says he fights to expose the data because “I want to prevent other parents from having to lose their kids.”

“And it just kills me to see these huge numbers, and I can’t get people to talk about anything but myocarditis… Excess deaths from renal failure since COVID began is 150 times more than excess deaths from myocarditis,” Beaudoin explained.

Follow John Beaudoin Sr. and read his full report below for more damning data on the COVID-19 injections.

