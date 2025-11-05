Screenshot: NewsNation

Republicans are taking heavy losses tonight, with Democrats dominating key races across multiple states.

Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won Virginia’s gubernatorial race. Democrat Mikie Sherrill secured New Jersey. And NewsNation just called New York’s mayoral race in favor of Zohran Mamdani.

It looks like a bad omen for a midterm nightmare. But not so fast, says conservative pundit Bill O’Reilly, whose words on NewsNation went viral.

O’Reilly explained, “[Tonight’s results] have nothing to do with the midterms” — to which Cuomo replied, “You better hope.”

But Cuomo’s expression turned from confident to confused when O’Reilly said: “Between now and this next year… it’s going to be a completely different country than it is now.”

“Now, I can’t predict which way that’s going to go.” O’Reilly continued.

Looking stumped, Cuomo interjected: “Then how do you know it’s going to be a completely different country?”

“Because there are so many things that have to be decided. There are too many undecideds,” O’Reilly explained.

“And you can start with the Supreme Court ruling on the tariffs… That will give Trump then a free field to see if, in the next eight months, the tariffs can kick in to bring prices down and to help people. That’s what the midterms are all about. It’s about economics here. It’s not about China. It’s not even about Putin. It’s about that.”

In other words, “It’s the economy, stupid.” And Trump now has exactly one year to make Americans feel like it’s working for them.

