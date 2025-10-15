STORY #1 - A buried study comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children has finally come to light—and the results are shattering the vaccine narrative.

Featured in Del Bigtree’s new film An Inconvenient Study, this long-suppressed data reveals what public health agencies have refused to examine for decades: vaccinated children suffer dramatically higher rates of chronic illness.

Led by Dr. Marcus Zervos of Henry Ford Health, the study found vaccinated kids were 4.29 times more likely to have asthma, nearly six times more likely to develop autoimmune disorders, and over five times more likely to suffer neurodevelopmental issues. Among nearly 2,000 unvaccinated children, there were zero cases of ADHD, diabetes, learning disabilities, or behavioral disorders.

When confronted with the findings, Dr. Zervos admitted on hidden camera, “Publishing something like that, I might as well retire. I’d be finished.”

This could be the biggest medical cover-up of our time. See the data for yourself in Maria Zeee’s explosive report.

STORY #2 - In a major win for ordinary Americans, Indianapolis residents just delivered a crushing blow to Big Tech—SHUTTING DOWN a $1 billion Google data center that would’ve drained over a million gallons of water every single day.

The 500-acre project collapsed thanks to overwhelming public outcry. Locals packed city hall, warning that Google’s plans would devastate farms, drain their wells, and destroy their way of life. One farmer said losing clean water would mean losing his entire livelihood.

Records reveal Google and other tech giants are pocketing massive tax breaks while states lose hundreds of millions each year. From Arizona to Georgia, communities are watching their wells dry up and their power bills soar as data centers spread like wildfire.

In Indianapolis, the message is clear: people are done letting Big Tech drain their future. Power to the people—not to Google.

STORY #3 - The UN and the Bill Gates Foundation are fast-tracking plans for a global digital ID system spanning 50 nations by 2028—an initiative critics warn could literally redefine what it means to be free.

Launched in late 2023, the “50 in 5” campaign has already signed on 30 countries, building what they call “Digital Public Infrastructure”—a system linking digital IDs, instant payments, and massive data-sharing pipelines between governments and corporations. Leaders from countries like Nigeria and Togo even admit the groundwork began during COVID, when vaccine passports paved the way for global identity tracking.

Behind the polished language of “inclusion” and “interoperability” lies a far more sinister goal: to digitize and control absolutely everything. From citizens to property—even “every leaf on every tree,” as the WEF bragged—all of it is being mapped onto a global ledger of compliance.

While the U.S. hasn’t officially joined, it is supporting the effort. And as Big Tech races to build the data centers that will run this system, community resistance may be the last line between human freedom and a future where your access to life itself depends on a digital ID.

