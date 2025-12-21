This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mark Tanos

Bill Clinton’s deputy chief of staff lashed out at the White House Friday after the Department of Justice released photos showing the former president shirtless in a hot tub and socializing with Jeffrey Epstein.

Angel Ureña accused the Trump administration of using Clinton as a distraction in a statement posted to X.

“The White House hasn’t been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton,” Ureña wrote. “This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they’ll try and hide forever.”

Ureña said Clinton belongs to a group of people who cut ties with Epstein before his crimes became public. He contrasted them with those who maintained relationships with the convicted sex offender afterward.

“We’re in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that,” he wrote. “Everyone, especially MAGA, expects answers, not scapegoats.”

The DOJ released thousands of documents and hundreds of photos Friday as required by the Epstein Files Transparency Act. President Donald Trump signed the legislation on Nov. 19.

Photos show Clinton in a dimly lit hot tub with his arms folded behind his head, Fox News reported. Another image captures him in a pool next to Ghislaine Maxwell and a woman whose face was redacted. Additional photos show Clinton posing with Michael Jackson and Diana Ross and seated on a plane next to a redacted female.

One image shows Clinton smiling arm-in-arm with Epstein at what appears to be a dinner party.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson said the DOJ was instructed to only redact faces of victims or minors.

