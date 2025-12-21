This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

The DOJ released three new folders of Epstein files on Saturday. Folder #5 mostly contains what appear to be hard drives and media from both Epstein's lockup at the NY Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) and his property.

They also appear to have deleted a file contained in the initial release (see below) that contains a picture of Donald Trump.

Folder #6 is mostly court filings related to Epstein and Maxwell’s cases.

Folder #7 contains information from Epstein’s 2007 prosecution.

We will update this post if anything of import emerges... Also, since the DOJ placed everything in a PDF file that makes it difficult to navigate, you can browse the first tranche of Epstein files here.

Hilariously (or not) the DOJ appears to have deleted a picture with Trump post-release...

#ad: Need a morning pick-me-up without the overpriced coffee?

Global Healing’s NAD+, powered by MicroSomal® Technology, delivers bio-identical NAD+ to restore energy, support metabolism, and boost focus at the cellular level.

By your 40s, NAD+ can drop by 50%—a decline linked to fatigue, brain fog, and metabolic slowdown.

Reignite your energy from within and stay sharp all day long with Global Healing’s NAD+.

Grab your bottle today and see how much more you can get done.

Reclaim Your Energy

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through Global Healing, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

If you look at folder 1 from the initial release (here), document 468 is now missing...

And what was 468? We happen to have it right here! And whose picture is in the drawer?

And apparently there’s more:

Of note, 680 pages of yesterday's release were entirely redacted. Oh, and here's Epstein's estimated net worth as of June 30, 2019.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share