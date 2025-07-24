This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

The House Oversight Committee’s subcommittee took aim at the Deep State—voting to subpoena a who’s-who of Washington heavyweights, including Hillary Clinton, former FBI director James Comey, ex–AGs Barr, Garland, Holder, and even Special Counsel Mueller—in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Led by Republican Rep. Scott Perry (PA) and voted through by an overwhelming voice vote, the motion directs Oversight Chair James Comer (R‑KY) to formally issue subpoenas compelling these top officials to testify and submit documents related to Epstein’s network—and potentially incriminating ties into elite circles.

“I have a motion to subpoena the following individuals to expand the full committees investigation into Miss Maxwell – and the list reads as follows: William Jefferson Clinton, Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton, James Brian Comey, Loretta Elizabeth Lynch, Eric Hampton Holder, Jr., Merrick Brian Garland, Robert Swan Mueller III, William Pelham Barr, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions the third, and Alberto Gonzales. That’s the full list, Mr. Chairman. And that’s the motion,” Perry said.

More from Fox News:

The motion passed by voice vote, meaning there was not an individual roll call. The subpoenas would actually need to be issued by Comer to be active. A House Oversight Committee aide told Fox News Digital, “The subpoenas will be issued in the near future.” It comes after Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., a member of the progressive “Squad,” pushed for a vote on her own motion to subpoena any files related to Epstein. That motion passed in an 8-to-2 vote, also directing Comer to issue that subpoena. Republican lawmakers have dealt with a barrage of media scrutiny on Epstein’s case over the last two weeks. It’s a side effect of the fallout over a recent Department of Justice (DOJ) memo effectively declaring the matter closed.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement also voted to subpoena the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release all of the Epstein files with three Republicans joining the Democrat motion.

The Gateway Pundit also reported that the House Oversight Committee voted to subpoena Epstein-affiliate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for recruiting and sex-trafficking underage girls for Epstein to groom and abuse.

Chairman Comer announced on Wednesday that he issued the subpoena for a deposition to occur at Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee on August 11, 2025.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share