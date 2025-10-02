The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Liberals mocked Trump for linking Tylenol to autism…

…until one pregnant woman’s Tylenol “defiance” video ended in overdose and liver destruction.

There’s more danger to Tylenol than just the autism risk.

We’re talking about prenatal brain damage, ADHD, dramatic increases in blood cancer risks, and outright liver failure.

Taking Tylenol to “own Trump” isn’t a joke. This is a serious matter — and if you think it can’t do harm, think again.

This is the Tylenol thread they never wanted you to see.

I’m sure you’ve heard that President Trump recently admitted he’s believed for years that too many vaccines are given to young children too soon—and that it’s time we slow down and do some research.

He questioned the newborn hepatitis B shot and warned that Tylenol can raise the risk of autism when used in pregnancy or infancy.

And despite what the media wants you to think, he didn’t pull these concerns out of thin air.

RFK Jr., HHS Secretary, stood right beside him and said:



“Some 40 to 70% of mothers who have children with autism believe that their child was injured by a vaccine. President Trump believes that we should be listening to these mothers instead of gaslighting and marginalizing them like prior administrations.”

For the first time ever, parents’ voices were validated from the highest levels.

This is exactly what the autism community has been waiting for.

Unsurprisingly, the press immediately mocked Trump’s Tylenol warning.

And some visibly pregnant mothers responded in defiance—posting videos of themselves downing Tylenol to “prove” it was safe and that the advice was not founded in science.

The problem is… data backs up Trump’s claims.

In an attempt to prove him wrong and earn clout for “believing in science,” at least one pregnant woman who copied the trend ended up overdosing and destroying her liver.

This isn’t a joke. The risks are real. And now, thanks to a visceral reaction to whatever Trump says, we’re even seeing it play out in real-time.

Pain relief is a huge business. Humans don’t seem to like pain, so we’re quick to try and stop it. Unfortunately, painkillers only cover it up, and nearly all common painkillers—ibuprofen, naproxen, and Tylenol—carry serious risks. We just hardly ever talk about it.

Most people, including pregnant and nursing mothers, turn to painkillers instead of investigating the root cause of pain and discomfort and solving it for good.

Did you know that NSAIDs alone cause over 100,000 hospitalizations a year? From things like strokes, heart attacks, kidney failure, and bleeding.

Despite that, they’re still sold and prescribed as though they’re harmless. And people pop pills without a care in the world.

Enter Tylenol. It is marketed as a “safe” alternative to other painkillers, and is available for children—even infants. The safety myth keeps it on shelves and easily accessible over the counter.

In reality, acetaminophen metabolizes into a toxic byproduct—NAPQI—that destroys liver cells when defenses are overwhelmed.

Did you know that Tylenol is America’s leading cause of acute liver failure? It’s true.

But people, including pregnant women, don’t hesitate to pop a pill or suppress their infant’s fever with it.

Every year, acetaminophen overuse sends 56,000 people to the ER, hospitalizes 2,600, and kills at least 500 Americans.

And that’s just from overuse.

Regular, everyday use quietly fuels something bigger that sometimes isn’t seen until years later: chronic disease, cancer, and developmental disorders in children.

This isn’t a conspiracy.

Chronic disease, cancer, and developmental disorders in children are all increasing. Something is fueling it, and we owe it to ourselves and our children to get to the bottom of it and stop it—even if it challenges our beliefs.

Want to see the evidence that Tylenol may fuel autism and chronic disease? Check out the deep dive from

:

Studies show that Tylenol increases the risk of kidney injury, GI bleeding, hypertension, heart failure, asthma, and even blood cancers.

High-dose users face skyrocketing cancer risks:

• Myeloid neoplasms: +126%

• Plasma cell disorders: +142%

• B-cell cancers: +81%

• Blood cancers: +84%

Harmless painkiller? I think not.

The most alarming evidence of all comes from, you guessed it, Tylenol use in pregnancy.

A major review of 46 studies found consistent, dose-dependent associations between Tylenol use and neurodevelopmental disorders.

Things like autism, ADHD, learning difficulties, and emotional dysregulation—all linked to Tylenol during pregnancy.

These aren’t nothing. These aren’t problems that simply result in quirky kids. This is serious.

And oddly enough, the media previously reported on it. I wonder what changed?

The numbers are staggering:

• Autism risk +51%

• ADHD medication use +29%

• Asthma risk more than doubles when Tylenol is taken in late pregnancy

• Boys face a risk of undescended testicles

Yet the medical system reassures mothers it’s perfectly safe.

While the media and seriously misled moms laugh about it. But this isn’t a joke. This is about our children and our future.

Worse yet is that it’s common practice to give Tylenol to infants following vaccination to “reduce fevers.”

But fevers aren’t the enemy—they’re the body’s strongest defense, and they’re happening for a reason following vaccination.

Suppressing fevers removes discomfort in the short term but may transform mild illnesses into chronic illnesses.

Yes, fevers in infants can be scary, but if you choose to vaccinate your infant, it’s something you’re signing up for. What if repressing the fever interrupts the process? What if it has long-term consequences that you can’t reverse? Is it worth playing that game just to quiet a fussy, uncomfortable baby?

During the 1918 influenza pandemic, doctors noted that patients who were treated with aspirin actually fared much worse than those who were not.

Today, many believe aspirin overdosing magnified the death toll.

Fevers, it turns out, are not mistakes—they’re essential immune responses.

Instead of learning from this and applying it to today, statistics from 1918 are used to instill fear and push vaccines.

Fever strengthens immune cells, triggers antiviral defenses, and disrupts pathogen replication.

Suppressing it with Tylenol or ibuprofen weakens recovery.

During COVID, patients who medicated their fevers often worsened, some ending up in ERs.

Fevers heal. Suppression harms. That’s a fact.

The culture of fever-phobia runs deep. Parents panic, thinking that fevers damage brains and that they’ll cause seizures in infants.

The reality is that brain injury doesn’t occur until fevers hit a whopping 107°F—a level rarely reached naturally.

Meanwhile, Tylenol depletes glutathione, stresses the liver, and may magnify vaccine toxins. All while covering up cues into how your infant is actually feeling.

Parents worldwide have reported sudden developmental regression after Tylenol was given post-vaccine.

These parents aren’t anti-vaccine—they literally just got their babies vaccinated.

The fevers vanish, but new symptoms emerge: rashes, neurological decline, or even autism diagnoses.

This matches natural medicine’s warning: suppressing symptoms drives illness deeper, often with devastating results.

But these parents are mocked and ignored, even by doctors and in the media.

The data is overwhelming, and it’s been buried for decades.

Don’t miss the full breakdown from

:

Even cancer research highlights the importance of fevers.

In the early 1900s, patients with infections and high fevers sometimes saw tumors shrink. Coley’s toxins, and later hyperthermia therapy, built on this observation.

Modern “immunotherapy” quietly borrows from these forgotten insights.

Instead of honoring the body’s defenses, modern medicine suppresses them—whether with Tylenol, steroids, or vaccines.

The result: rising rates of autism, autoimmune disease, psychiatric illness, and chronic conditions.

We’ve traded short-term comfort for long-term catastrophe.

Something is very, very wrong.

Alternative pain therapies—like DMSO—show remarkable safety and effectiveness, even in pregnancy.

But because they threaten billion-dollar markets, they’ve been politically sidelined for decades—while Tylenol and NSAIDs, despite their dangers, dominate the market.

Safe remedies are buried, ignored, and even demonized while the toxic ones are recommended and sold over the counter everywhere from pharmacies and grocery stores to gas stations and convenience stores.

It’s no wonder trust in mainstream medicine and public health agencies is suffering.

This article connects dots the media won’t touch.

dives into what options we have that avoid the typical problems with suppressive drugs and how we can reverse the effects of systemic suppression.

Thankfully, Trump and RFK Jr. have cracked open the door.

But for decades, mothers were mocked for linking Tylenol and vaccines to autism.

Now, the highest offices in America are finally validating what they’ve seen and said all along.

The implications of drawing attention to the truth about Tylenol are massive.

If acetaminophen isn’t safe, if fevers are protective, if suppression drives chronic disease—then the entire foundation of modern medicine is built on sand.

Which is looking more and more realistic.

The cracks are showing. What happens next? Will we finally take back control of our health?

The warning is clear:

Don’t blindly suppress symptoms, even if your doctor suggests it. Don’t medicate every fever, even if your pediatrician told you to. And never assume “safe” drugs are safe, even if people pop them like candy and they’re sold in the checkout line—literally right next to candy.

Your child’s future literally may depend on rejecting suppression and trusting the body’s natural defenses.

Are you prepared to put your faith in nature and use your intuition?

