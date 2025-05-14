The Vigilant Fox

User's avatar
Sara the Editor's avatar
Sara the Editor
4m

I have used this stuff for years to great effect and have shared it with everyone who will listen. After having 2 wisdom teeth pulled at once, I refused the pain meds and antibiotics and used nothing but a saline rinse and DMSO to have 0 pain, swelling, or infection, and have it heal up in record time. Get it. Use it. You won't regret it.

InquizitiveOne's avatar
InquizitiveOne
10m

I was having some aching in my upper jaw due to clenching my teeth at night (I wear a night guard) but I dipped my fingertip in DMSO and rubbed it on my gums and I kid you not: instant relief!

Tastes absolutely awful, but since I read A Midwestern Doctor's article on DMSO I've been taking a Tbsp orally every morning on waking with a water chaser. It's the worst tasting stuff ever but it rinses away quickly enough and I feel great so I don't see any reason to stop! I get the 99% pure from the DMSO Store on Amazon.

