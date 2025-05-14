The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

The FDA has known since 1964 that DMSO could treat “incurable” conditions like blindness and tinnitus.

Instead of embracing it—they banned it. And buried the evidence for decades.

Now, people across the country are rediscovering DMSO—and the results are absolutely jaw-dropping.

This is the powerful, natural healing breakthrough Big Pharma tried to erase from history.

The information in this article comes from the work of medical researcher

. For all the eye-opening details and sources, read the full

below.

DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) isn’t just a pain reliever.

It’s one of the most promising breakthroughs in medical history.

Why? Because it boosts circulation, reduces inflammation, reactivates dying cells, kills bacteria, and so much more.

It’s been used for arthritis, strokes—even injuries that nothing else could heal.

And the very best part? It’s extremely safe!

So of course it didn’t take long for Big Pharma and the FDA to declare war on it.

Why? Because DMSO gave people the power to heal themselves without a doctor and without drugs.

Big Pharma can’t afford that.

After DMSO exploded in popularity in the 1960s, the FDA went completely scorched earth.

They spent more than 20 years suppressing it, even defying Congress in the process.

Too many people were healing outside the system. Which is a pretty big threat to the system.

Ironically, President Lyndon Johnson himself sought out DMSO… after his own FDA commissioner spent years suppressing it.

Oh, the irony.

But that just goes to show how powerful it is. Even the people who tried to kill it came crawling back when they needed it.

Let’s talk about what DMSO can do for the eyes, ears, nose, throat, and even dental disease.

’s deep dive reveals some truly eye-opening possibilities.

You’ll want to see this for yourself.

Let’s start with the eyes. 👁️

People who were using DMSO for unrelated issues started reporting that their vision was getting better.

That’s when a few doctors tried it on patients with blindness, macular degeneration, and corneal disease.

And guess what? They saw results!

Some people even regained sight after decades in darkness. Wow!

One man who was blind for more than 30 years after exposure to dynamite was able to see flashes of light again.

Another person, blind in one eye, regained sight with DMSO drops.

A third person who was completely dependent on others for help, restored his vision and independence after one year of DMSO.

That’s… incredible!

Doctors also used it for cataracts, glaucoma, uveitis, and retinitis pigmentosa—a supposedly incurable condition.

Click here for the full story if you want to explore it for yourself.

50 patients with RP or macular degeneration received DMSO applied to the eyes. 22 of them had improved visual acuity.

9 had improved visual fields, 5 had improved dark adaptation, and 2 continued to worsen.

The rest noticed no changes, which could mean DMSO stopped the degenerative process.

All of this with no side effects.

But it doesn’t stop at the eyes.

DMSO helps the ears, too.

Used topically or orally, it improves circulation, lowers inflammation, and in some cases it restores hearing.

Yes, you read that right. Even tinnitus and chronic hearing loss have improved with DMSO therapy!

In one study, 15 tinnitus patients saw significant improvement after just 1 month of using a DMSO-based spray.

Vertigo disappeared, hearing improved, and insomnia resolved.

When a clinic in New York City treated tinnitus patients with DMSO, most experienced immediate relief and were permanently cured within a month.

Then there’s the nose. 👃

DMSO opens up the sinuses. Fast!

What

reveals in the full report is nothing short of remarkable.

In one study in Russia, 49 out of 52 children with chronic sinusitis fully recovered in under two years of using DMSO. This is after standard treatments failed.

Have a blocked nose? It’ll be gone in minutes with DMSO.

DMSO also helps with infections.

ENT doctors saw it mixed with antibiotics to destroy resistant ear and sinus infections. Sometimes it only took minutes.

DMSO even shrank swollen tonsils, reversed anosmia (loss of smell), and healed facial trauma faster than anything else.

Onto the teeth. 🦷

Believe it or not, DMSO is an all-star in dentistry.

’s report uncovers possibilities that might surprise you.

It calms nerve pain after dental work, heals infections, firms up the gums, and even prevents swelling from procedures like tooth extraction.

Some dentists mix it with antibiotics while others use it solo.

Both strategies get results.

In a Polish study on periodontal disease, DMSO wiped out pain, bleeding, and infection.

In deeper cases, it still helped but didn’t fix loose teeth.

But when combined with things like B5 or herbal extracts, DMSO’s ability to heal went even further.

Ready to give it a try?

Like everything, DMSO isn’t one-size-fits-all.

Protocols vary from person to person and situation, but here’s something to get you started:

• For eyes: Start with 10–20% drops, slowly increasing

• For ears: 40–50% drops, or topical applications

• For sinuses: 25–40% drops or diluted nasal rinse

• For dental use: 50% swish or direct gum rub

Always start low, patch test, and go from there.

DMSO’s safety has been extensively tested.

When it comes to eyes, it’s safer than most over-the-counter drugs.

Even 100% DMSO applied to animal eyes didn’t cause lasting damage—only brief stinging.

Human studies have shown no toxicity, even in those with glaucoma or cataracts.

So why, again, was it banned?

Because it works! And you don’t need a prescription.

It’s also cheap, unpatentable, and helps make Big Pharma obsolete.

That’s a threat they can’t tolerate.

But the dam is breaking.

Millions are rediscovering DMSO.

Doctors are waking up.

Patients are demanding it!

And people are just using it for themselves.

The truth is unstoppable.

Be sure to check out A Midwestern Doctor’s full breakdown for protocols, sourcing tips, and case studies.

This is how we take health back into our own hands.

And if you’ve tried DMSO, let me know about your experience in the comments.

One doctor put it best: “If DMSO had been embraced in the 1960s, medicine today would look nothing like it does now.”

Instead, it was buried.

But truth always resurfaces.

Share

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

The Remarkable History and Safety of DMSO—And Testimonials

DMSO Revolutionizes Skin Care and Dermatology

What Water Should You Drink?

While you’re at it, give A Midwestern Doctor a follow. No one brings more research, clinical insight, or historical context when it comes to exposing the health myths we’ve all been fed. This is easily one of the most valuable accounts you’ll ever follow.

If you haven’t subscribed to this Substack yet, take a moment to read what some of the most powerful voices in the medical freedom/truth movement have to say:

“The Vigilant Fox has been putting in a lot of work to create a news platform that shares the stories we want to hear about and brings attention to the most important things to know about. If you want a daily newsfeed in alignment with our ...”

– A Midwestern Doctor, The Forgotten Side of Medicine

“The Vigilant Fox absolutely is on top of things. We must support our fighters, and the Fox is fighting with truth.”

– Tom Renz, Tom Renz’s Newsletter

“Excellent capture of key video presentations on evolving pandemic science.”

– Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)