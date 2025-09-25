This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Leland Vittert, an autistic anchor at NewsNation, has voiced his strong disapproval of late-night hosts who mocked former President Trump’s efforts to address autism, describing their ridicule as “patently offensive.”

Vittert’s comments came in response to the late-night comedy circuit’s reaction to Trump’s recent White House announcement, where he, alongside Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., discussed potential links between autism and acetaminophen (Tylenol) use during pregnancy.

“It’s hilarious, isn’t it?” Vittert said, his expression devoid of amusement. “To them, the discussion on autism was just fodder for laughs, which is patently offensive. And interesting coming from the left that purports themselves to be oh, so tolerant.”

“How many press conferences did Biden hold on autism?” Vittert continued, adding “We went back and looked. Ready? Zero.”

He further remarked “Did any presidents previously get in front of the country and say there is a scientific question of our time that needs to be answered about why the exploding number of autism cases is happening? No.”

Vittert’s also reacted to the current trend among leftist pregnant women chugging down large doses of Tylenol as a way of virtue signalling their hatred of the President.

“It’s almost like there are people who hate Trump more than they LOVE kids,” Vittert remarked.

The legacy media is firmly pushing the talking point that Trump is somehow out of his mind for making this connection between Tylenol and autism, as if there’s no evidence whatsoever, despite the fact that they’ve been reporting on it going back over a decade.

The makers of Tylenol themselves have also advised against using the product when pregnant.

Yet now, because Trump has pointed this out, with fresh studies, it’s somehow a batshit crazy conspiracy theory or something.

