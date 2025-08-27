This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

President Trump and his Cabinet convened on Tuesday to discuss a wide range of topics, including a crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C. During the meeting, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. informed Trump that a major announcement regarding the cause of autism is expected in September.

Here's the transcript:

Trump: Bobby, autism if I could just... I don't want to go too long because we have a lot of people but the Autism is such a tremendous horror show what's happening in our country and some other countries. But mostly our own country. How are you doing on that? RFK Jr.: We're going very well. It will have announcements as promised in September. Finding interventions. Certain intervention now that are clearly almost certainly causing autism. And we're going to be able to address those in September. Trump: It's such a big day. I'm looking forward to that date because there is something wrong when you see the kind of numbers that you have today versus 20 years ago. And what are these numbers about? RFK Jr.: In 1970, biggest epidemiological study in history was done in Wisconsin. They looked at 900,000 children. They were looking for autism, what it looked like. And they were very, very precise about it and found an incident rate of 0.7. In other words, less than 1 for every 10 thousand children. Today, our most recent numbers are one in every 31 kids. It's probably actually much worse than that because California, which has the best collection system, is reporting one out of 19 American children as autism. One in 12.5 boys. So it's gone, from less than one in 10,000 in 1970 to one in 12.5 boys. Trump: Think of those numbers. So there has to be something artificially causing this, meaning a drug or something. And I know you're looking very strongly at different things, but I hope that you can come out with that as soon as possible.

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

This announcement is likely to be one of the most significant health announcements for parents of newborns and children in a generation, if not more. 'Big pharma' has spent decades capturing parts of the government...

... that has resulted in the vaccine schedule for children continuing to grow...

...while autism rates soar.

Related:

For parents with newborns and young children, Children's Health Defense (Notably, RFK Jr. served as chair of CHD's board from 2015 to 2023) offers ten questions to ask your doctor or pediatrician...

Also, eat clean food:

The countdown begins to RFK Jr.'s big reveal in September of what HHS believes could be the root cause of the autism spike in children.

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share