The Trump administration will remove the COVID-19 mRNA injection from the U.S. market “within months,” RFK Jr. associate Dr. Aseem Malhotra has told The Daily Beast.

Though not an official employee of the U.S. federal government, Dr. Malhotra is one of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s closest associates.

He holds the position of Chief Medical Advisor to the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) campaign.

A British cardiologist, Malhotra serves as a major adviser to the MAHA movement, with duties including influencing U.S. public health priorities and policy reforms.

He has repeatedly confirmed that the COVID vaccines are more dangerous than the purported virus.

Since his appointment as MAHA’s Chief Medical Advisor, the cardiologist has called for an immediate moratorium on mRNA injections, citing “overwhelming evidence” of harm and a widespread crisis of vaccine injury.

Back in May, he urged action to help what he called the “pandemic of the vaccine injured.”

“It’s what you’ve been waiting for,” he wrote in a Twitter/X post. “There is OVERWHELMING evidence to call for a moratorium on the mRNA covid jabs & help the vaccine injured. Let it rip.”

At the time, Malhotra told Daily Mail, “It’s very clear to me that perhaps this is the most important issue that has galvanized MAHA and helped elect President Trump,” referring to criticism of mRNA COVID injections.

“There is a pandemic of the vaccine injured. We can’t make America healthy again if we don’t address this.”

The British doctor believes there are “hundreds of thousands” of vaccine injuries and wants states to pass legislation halting use of the drugs because they have shown “more harm than good and never should have been rolled out in the first place.”

CDC data currently show 38,742 deaths have been linked to the COVID jab since 2020, but if fewer than 1% of adverse events are reported—as a 2010 HHS-funded Harvard analysis suggests—the real number could exceed 3.8 million.

That’s compared to just 7,109 deaths that led to the pain drug propoxyphene being pulled after nearly 30 years on the market.

Recently, Dr. Malhotra told Daily Beast that Kennedy’s stance is shared by “influential” members of President Donald Trump’s family.

He said that many of those closest to Secretary Kennedy have told him they “cannot understand” why the jab continues to be prescribed.

A decision to remove the vaccine from the U.S. market is pending further research and will come “within months.”

Per the Daily Beast:

“It could [happen] in a number of stages, including learning more about the data,” said Malhotra, who said there was an ongoing review into so-called “vaccine injuries” by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). “But given the increased talk of vaccine injuries in the past few weeks among the administration, it could also come with one clean decision.” Malhotra said skepticism among Kennedy’s circle of the COVID-19 jab is driven by a 2022 paper by a group of physicians and university professors and researchers, which appeared in the journal Vaccine. The peer-reviewed paper examined secondary analysis of “serious adverse events reported in… clinical trials of Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in adults,” and said that those given the mRNA vaccines had a 16 percent higher risk of “excess serious adverse events” than those in the placebo group.

Malhotra presented the paper’s findings in July during a MAHA Action team video meeting, claiming it caused a “holy s--t” moment among those present, Daily Beast emphasized.

The chief medical advisor is expected to meet Trump himself in September to help the president understand the many dangers of the COVID-19 mRNA shot, during a trip to meet Kennedy and other HHS aides.

“I think [Trump will] get it, because it’s in his interest to,” Malhotra said. “This information is only going in one direction, and there’s something really terribly wrong with the system. I think once [he] understands the situation… that will encourage him to act to change the system. He’s in a position to fix it. He can create a lasting legacy by doing so.”

Trump now faces a defining choice—whether to leave the deadly experiment in place or cement his legacy by pulling the mRNA shot off the market once and for all.

