The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Not all water is created equal. Some heal you. Some silently poison you.

If your health feels off despite doing everything “right,” the problem might be in your water.

Most people fall for at least one of these hidden water traps.

Are you doing everything right?

This information comes from the work of medical researcher

. For all the sources and details, read the full report below.

Over the years, water “experts” have sold miracle filters, energizers, ionizers, alkaline pitchers, and much more.

But most of it is just hype—sometimes pretty expensive hype.

The truth is simple: some water heals, and some water harms.

After decades working in holistic medicine,

has boiled it down to what actually works—and what might be causing more harm than you realize.

Let’s start with the best: Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Why is RO the best? Because it removes the stuff you never want to drink—fluoride, chlorine, aluminum, and plenty of other toxins.

And most importantly, it helps restore something everyone needs but most people have never even heard of…

Zeta potential.

Zeta potential is your body’s electrical force field.

It keeps fluids flowing freely instead of clumping into what is basically sludge.

Lose your zeta potential, and you’re at risk for:

• Blood clots

• Strokes

• Microstrokes

• Chronic inflammation

• Brain fog

• Mysterious illnesses

I don’t know about you, but I have a feeling a lot of people need to improve their zeta potential.

But instead of making simple changes like improving the water they drink, they’re popping pills.

Guess what destroys zeta potential?

Aluminum.

Guess what can often have aluminum in it?

Water. Canned water and spring water with too many dissolved minerals, to be exact.

We’re also exposed to aluminum via vaccines, cookware, additives in table salt, deodorant, and more.

People have literally suffered strokes after eating food cooked in aluminum. Then they recover after switching to safe water and safe cookware.

If you’re looking for tips on what kind of water filter to buy, what kind of water to buy when traveling, and even what cookware you should use, subscribe to

for all the details.

Zeta potential isn’t the only reason Reverse Osmosis is the winner when it comes to water.

It also removes toxins like fluoride and aluminum, and it deionizes the water, which improves cell hydration.

RO water drinkers report that it just feels good to drink.

Of course, the water industry hates this. Yes, the water industry.

RO systems aren’t flashy or trendy.

So instead, the industry pushes all kinds of things to keep you spending money while never getting what you actually need—aluminum water bottles (which leach harmful metals), alkaline water (which can disrupt digestion), and hydrogenated water devices that overpromise and underdeliver.

Hydrogen water does have some merit.

Some athletes swear by it—and there’s real science behind its benefits.

But if you want to start simple just start with RO.

Nothing else comes close.

You’re probably saying, but what about spring water, isn’t that the best?

Nope. It’s better to skip it altogether.

You read that right.

Fresh spring water can be good—but long-term, it often causes problems.

Spring water contains high levels of positively charged minerals that wreck your zeta potential.

Some people have developed heart arrhythmias simply from drinking spring water too long.

Spring water might feel “natural,” but the quality varies wildly—and the risks are real.

Storing spring water in plastic ruins its vitality.

And storing it in aluminum is even worse.

Even storing water for too long kills it.

If you’re going to buy or store your water, go with glass.

Filtering your drinking water is a great way to take care of your health.

But it’s not just your drinking water that’s important.

Here’s something almost nobody tells you: Your shower might be doing more damage that you know.

When heated, chlorinated water releases gas you breathe in! It irritates your lungs, throat, and skin.

And your skin absorbs what it touches. Showering it in less than ideal water every day might be taking its toll.

A chlorine filter for your shower is a super cheap and easy fix. Every home should have one.

Sensitive patients—especially singers—report massive relief after switching to dechlorinated showers.

Their symptoms vanish. Their voices return. Their skin improves.

It’s one of the most underrated health hacks, and it costs next to nothing.

Because RO strips minerals from water, you’ll want to supplement magnesium.

On top of that, most modern food is magnesium-deficient. Losing even more through RO water can cause muscle pain, heart arrhythmias, and fatigue.

The best forms of magnesium are threonate, malate, orotate, or citrate.

Skip the oxide.

If you’ve researched water filtration before, you’ve probably noticed that RO has some critics.

So what about the big “gotcha” claims against it?

“It wastes water!” - Well, most RO systems waste about 10L a day. That’s equal to about one flush of a toilet. It’s a non-issue.

“It leaches toxins from plastic!” - True, just like bottles of water. So just store it in glass. Simple.

Don’t fall for the scare tactics.

The one concept that ties all this together is zeta potential.

It’s how your body keeps fluids flowing, cells charged, and circulation clear.

The COVID spike protein, the doctor argues, is packed with positively charged sequences—wreaking havoc on zeta potential.

That’s no coincidence.

Vaccines, too, contain aluminum adjuvants that damage zeta potential.

This may explain:

• Microstrokes

• Facial nerve issues

• Chronic fatigue

• Post-vax neurological injuries

Restore zeta potential—and symptoms often improve.

In addition to RO water, what supports healthy zeta potential?

• Earthing (grounding)

• Avoiding aluminum

• Getting rid of positively charged junk from your diet

• Minimizing stress on your kidneys (which regulate charge balance)

It’s all connected.

The full report lays out this forgotten science with shocking clarity.

Learn why certain water makes you feel amazing—and why others quietly drain your health.

You’ll never look at bottled water the same way again.

Now let’s talk about the canned water trend.

These cans are being pushed hard in “captive markets”—like airports and planes—where you can’t bring your own water.

Southwest Airlines? All aluminum bottles. Most airports? Exact same story.

The health risks? Not discussed. Not even a peep.

So, why are they doing this?

Aluminum water is being sold as a “luxury” eco-friendly option—like a lot of things right now.

But behind the scenes, aluminum production is energy-intensive, it leaches into water, and it is setting people up for health disasters—making them lifelong customers of Big Pharma.

Nobody is warning the public.

⚠️ Want the full breakdown of what to drink, what to avoid, and what products he actually uses?

Subscribe to A Midwestern Doctor to get a full list of recommendations.

The liquid bans at airports are all part of a deeper agenda.

They pushed drink sales, boosted compliance, and normalized restrictions and surveillance.

Nearly 20 years later, people think aluminum bottles are “premium.”

But they may be the most toxic option on the shelf.

The water you drink shapes your health more than you think.

• Reverse osmosis is best

• Spring and alkaline water come with risks

• Shower filters are a must—and they’re cheap

• Aluminum is a silent threat—especially in bottles, cookware, and vaccines

Protect your zeta potential. It could save your life.

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

