Andrew Leyden / Shutterstock.com

This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

It only took one day after former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre left the Democrat party for anonymous Biden staffers to stab her in the back.

According to Axios' Alex Thompson, "Many of her former colleagues think Jean-Pierre — the face of the White House for more than two years — was part of the problem."

And while Thompson's book about the coverup of Biden's cognitive decline only mentions her twice (great reporting Alex!), many former Biden aides "quietly had fumed for years, believing she was incompetent at her job at the White House podium and more interested in promoting herself than Joe Biden."

Thompson also reports - just not in his book about this exact thing - that Jean-Pierre was a 'key part of the effort to conceal Biden's decline, vouching for his fitness and insisting the president, then 81, was "as sharp as ever" even after last June's disastrous debate against Donald Trump.'

Jean-Pierre announced in her new book, Independent, that she was leaving the Democrat party and switching her affiliation to independent after working in two Democratic administrations.

“At noon on that day, I became a private citizen who, like all Americans and many of our allies around the world, had to contend with what was to come next for our country. I determined that the danger we face as a country requires freeing ourselves of boxes. We need to be willing to exercise the ability to think creatively and plan strategically.”

And the knives came out immediately...

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

One former Biden official who worked closely with Jean-Pierre told Thompson that she "was one of the most ineffectual and unprepared people I've ever worked with. ... She had meltdowns after any interview that asked about a topic not sent over by producers."

"She didn't know how to manage a team, didn't know how to shape or deliver a message, and often created more problems than she solved," the person said.

Another former Biden communications official went further - saying "The hubris of thinking you can position yourself as an outsider when you not only have enjoyed the perks of extreme proximity to power — which ... bestows the name recognition needed to sell books off your name — but have actively wielded it from the biggest pulpit there is, is as breathtaking as it is desperate ... It's difficult to see how this is anything but a bizarre cash grab," referring to Jean-Pierre's new book.

And yet another anonymous hater told Axios, "The amount of time that was spent coddling [Jean-Pierre] and appeasing her was astronomical compared to our attention on actual matters of substance."

What happened?

Copyright 2025 ZeroHedge

Share