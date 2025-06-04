Andrew Leyden / Shutterstock.com

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

One of Joe Biden’s most notorious propagandists has abandoned the sinking Democrat ship.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Karine Jean-Pierre, who served as Biden’s White House Press Secretary for two years and eight months, had decided to leave the Democratic Party, ostensibly to showcase her newfound “independence.” Of course, she is finding a way to cash in.

Jean-Pierre announced that she is writing a tell-all book about the Biden regime. Her literary work, “Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines,” is due out on Oct. 21.

Legacy Lit released a statement revealing the switch.

“Jean-Pierre didn’t come to her decision to be an Independent lightly. She has served two American presidents, Obama and Biden,” the statement reads.

“In 2020, she joined Biden’s campaign as a senior adviser, becoming Harris’s chief of staff and then, two years later, White House press secretary. She takes us through the three weeks that led to Biden’s abandoning his bid for a second term and the betrayal by the Democratic Party that led to his decision,” the statement continues.

Jean-Pierre also posted a video on Instagram explaining her decision to write the book.

“Since I have left, the people that come up to me…The number one question they ask me is, Karine, how do we get out of this?” Jean Pierre said. “And this (my book) is my answer.”

“In an era of misinformation, disinformation, the regressiveness of social policy, what we’re seeing currently, right now, what I have decided to do, and I really have thought long and hard about this, is to follow my own compass. And that’s what I’ve done, and that’s what this book does,” Jean-Pierre said.

“And here’s the truth, and here’s how I will lay it out to you. I think we need to stop thinking in boxes and think outside of our boxes, and not be so partisan. And the way that I see moving forward in this space that we’re in right now is if you are willing to stand side by side with me, regardless of your political — how you identify politically, and as long as you respect the community that I belong to and vulnerable communities that I respect, I will be there with you. I will be, I will move forward with you.”

WATCH:

As TGP readers know, Jean-Pierre repeatedly played the role of Baghdad Bob while Biden’s obvious mental decline and disastrous policies made a mockery of the greatest country in the world. No press secretary in American history told as many lies as she did for over two and a half years.

No one should be fooled by her convenient political switch, nor spend a dime on her book.

