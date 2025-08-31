This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hoft

Shrewbury, Massachusetts father Kevin Doherty was shot and killed Thursday by Snehal Srivastava after he confronted the trans man who was spraying graffiti on a bridge – before 9 AM in the morning!

Doherty had just dropped his six-year-old so off at school when he saw Snehal spray-painting graffiti on the bridge near Jordan Pond.

The father of the young boy took pictures of the vandalism and an argument broke out. So, Doherty call 911 for assistance.

The 911 operator was on the phone with the father when shots were fired.

Snehal Srivastava shot the victim dead.

Snehal, who was born a man, currently used the name “Sasha”.

Snehal, or Sasha, is also a far left Jew-hater.

Andy Ngo reported.

The deadly shooting by this trans man took place one day after the mass shooting at the Catholic school in Minnesota by another deranged trans man.

Snehal even spray-painted his own home with pro-Palestinian graffiti.

Snehal will not be allowed out on bail.

His next court hearing is September 12.

Via CBS Boston.

Snehal Srivastava attacked a local man with a machete in a previous attack.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

