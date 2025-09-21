Alex Jones Responds to “Man of Steel” Explanation for Charlie Kirk’s Missing Exit Wound
“God help us!”
Charlie Kirk’s producer brought flashbacks of the infamous “magic bullet” theory Saturday night when he offered an explanation as to why there was no exit wound in Kirk’s neck after being shot by a .30-06 Mauser bolt-action rifle, a gun strong enough to drop a 1,000-pound moose.
According to his statement on X, Kolvet said he spoke with the surgeon who treated Kirk at the hospital. The surgeon reportedly said the bullet “absolutely should have gone through [Kirk’s neck],” as that is typical for a high-velocity round of that caliber.
However, Kolvet claimed Kirk’s “body stopped it.” The surgeon reportedly described Kirk as having bone so healthy and dense that he was likened to a “man of steel.”
Kolvet also said the bullet was found lodged just beneath the skin. His full statement is available here:
Kolvet’s post won support from many influencers, but it also drew skepticism from those with gun experience.
Perhaps the most prominent personality to cast doubt was none other than Alex Jones, who was quick to say that “claiming the Easter bunny is real” has more credibility than Kolvet’s explanation. “God help us!” he added.
Jones included a video with his written statement, saying:
“I can’t believe this. The spokesperson for TPUSA just posted two hours ago that they talked to the coroner and that Charlie Kirk was shot with a .30-06 in the left side of his neck, the carotid artery. And that he’s a ‘man of steel’ and that the bones in his neck that are like chicken bones stopped a bullet that travels 2,500 ft per second out of the barrel… it probably hit him at 1,900 ft per second.”
“This is retarded, people,” he continued. “I shot a buffalo with a .308. That’s weaker than a .30-06 but a similar round. The bullet went through a full buffalo… We’re being lied to. This is a cover-up.”
For comparison, a .30-06 rifle round measures more than three inches long, nearly three times the length of a standard 9mm pistol round. The only rounds that dwarf it are the massive cartridges like the .50 BMG used in sniper rifles and heavy machine guns.
Others echoed Jones’s skepticism. Data analyst Ed Dowd, best known for exposing how COVID shots are tied to excess deaths, asked, “What manner of tomfoolery are we witnessing?”
Another X user, Vance Murphy, captured what many were feeling. He wrote:
“This is the biggest load of crap I’ve ever seen in my life. I wasn’t really suspicious until I read this.”
UPDATE: Jones later issued a follow-up video statement after speaking directly with Andrew Kolvet himself.
Jones said Kolvet explained that Kirk was shot from above, with the bullet traveling downward. Instead of passing straight through, it went into his spine, “exploded in his heart,” and fragments ricocheted back upward.
Jones said that Kolvet’s explanation “made perfect sense” to him. He added that high-velocity rounds like a .30-06 can bounce off bone, fragment, and change direction, which he had personally seen when hunting.
