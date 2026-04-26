This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cassandra MacDonald

In yet another shocking development that fits a disturbing pattern of scientist and UFO research-related deaths, would-be whistleblower Matthew James Sullivan, a highly decorated 39-year-old Air Force veteran with top-secret clearances, died of an “accidental” drug overdose just months after agreeing to testify before Congress about the U.S. government’s secret “legacy” UFO crash retrieval programs.

Sullivan was found dead at his home in Falls Church, Virginia, on May 12, 2024, only weeks after he committed to appear at congressional hearings scheduled for that November.

The Northern Virginia District Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death an accidental overdose caused by a lethal combination of alcohol, alprazolam (generic Xanax), cyclobenzaprine (a powerful muscle relaxant), and imipramine.

According to a report from the New York Post, Sullivan was prepared to reveal firsthand knowledge of the U.S. government’s long-running crash retrieval and reverse-engineering programs involving non-human craft and “biologics.”

Sullivan had worked in highly sensitive roles with the Air Force Intelligence Agency, the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC), and the National Security Agency (NSA).

The New York Post reports:

Sullivan was part of a so-called legacy UFO program — the US government’s crash retrieval program — that has operated for decades in the shadows across several executive branch agencies, sources told The Post. Sullivan had personally seen UFOs in the federal government’s possession and would have exposed the legacy program at the congressional hearing in November 2024, according to sources. Other UFO whistleblowers have also faced threats to their safety after coming forward with world-shattering information.

Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. David Abba, who spoke at Sullivan’s funeral, described him as carrying “the burden that a select few in this nation have of truly understanding what’s going on.”

Sullivan’s planned testimony would have added significant credibility to the growing number of whistleblower accounts, including those from former intelligence official David Grusch, who has publicly stated that the U.S. possesses non-human “biologics.”

This case is facing renewed scrutiny due to the disturbing wave of deaths and disappearances of scientists, researchers, and insiders with connections to classified UFO/UAP programs, nuclear secrets, and advanced aerospace technology.

Republican Rep. Eric Burlison wrote a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel on April 16, stating, “Mr. Sullivan’s death was a local Virginia medical examiner case, and the manner and circumstances of his death raise substantial questions, as he was preparing to provide testimony to Congress… The sudden and suspicious circumstances surrounding his death raise significant concerns about potential foul play and the safety of other individuals involved in this matter.”

The FBI has confirmed it is “spearheading the effort to look for connections into the missing and deceased scientists” and is working with the Departments of Energy and Defense, as well as state and local law enforcement.

Other cases in the growing list include:

Air Force Maj. Gen. William “Neil” McCasland, who disappeared from his Albuquerque, New Mexico home on February 27, 2026, after leaving all devices behind. He had previously been contacted about UAP research and appeared in WikiLeaks Podesta emails tied to UFO discussions.

Melissa Casias and Anthony Chavez, both linked to Los Alamos National Laboratory (vanished in 2025).

Steven Garcia, who worked security for non-nuclear weapon components (missing August 2025).

Aerospace engineer Monica Jacinto Reza (missing June 2025).

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory engineer Frank Maiwald (died 2024).

MIT physicist Nuno Loureiro (shot dead in December 2025).

Caltech exoplanet researcher Carl Grillmair (killed February 2026).

Novartis chemical biology team leader Jason Thomas (found dead in March 2026).

Another name drawing attention is Amy Eskridge, a 34-year-old aerospace researcher from Huntsville, Alabama, who died on June 11, 2022.

Authorities initially ruled her death a suicide by self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the case is now being re-examined due to the emerging pattern.

Eskridge was president of The Institute for Exotic Science, a company which she founded specifically to create a “public-facing persona” for disclosing anti-gravity technology and related breakthroughs.

She had been researching advanced propulsion systems, gravity modification, and topics involving UFOs and extraterrestrial life.

According to a report from the New York Post, in a 2020 interview, Eskridge explicitly warned that she felt escalating threats and said she needed to go public soon for her own safety.

“I need to disclose soon, man. I need to publish soon because it’s like escalating. It’s getting more and more aggressive,” Eskridge said.

“This has been going on for like four or five years, and over the past 12 months, it’s been escalating, like more aggressive, more invasive digging through my underwear drawer and sexual threats.”

“If you see any report that I killed myself, I most definitely did not. If you see any report that I overdosed, I most definitely did not. If you see any report that I killed anyone else, I most definitely did not,” she reportedly said in a text to a friend in May 2022.

She told associates that going public was safer than keeping the work private, stating, “If you stick your neck out in private… they will bury you, they will burn down your house while you’re sleeping in your bed and it won’t even make the news.”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, prominent UFO researcher, Ancient Aliens personality, and bestselling author David Wilcock was found dead Monday in an apparent suicide outside his home in Boulder County, Colorado.

Just two days before his death, Wilcock went live on YouTube and made chilling remarks about a pattern of deaths in his community.

“I’m excited to be here, you know, every day that I have on earth is a gift and a blessing, and I’m very grateful for that, because frankly, people are disappearing. Scientists are going missing,” he said. “It’s a little bit scary.”

No foul play has been alleged by authorities in Wilcock’s case at this time, and the investigation remains with the coroner.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

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