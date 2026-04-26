The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
20m

I went for years disbelieving that someone/something would actually KILL someone because of their beliefs or what they were saying.

I don't doubt it any longer. The game is so big and the stakes so high that murder is just another tool.

I mean, the US will kill foreign civilians at the drop of a hat, so what makes anyone think they'd stop at killing US citizens?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture