This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cassandra MacDonald

Prominent UFO researcher, Ancient Aliens personality, and bestselling author David Wilcock was found dead Monday in an apparent suicide outside his home in Boulder County, Colorado.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a press release that deputies responded to a 911 call to the 1400 block of Ridge Road, where Wilcock resided, around 10:44 a.m. on April 20, regarding a possible mental health crisis.

When deputies arrived at approximately 11:02 a.m., they encountered a male subject outside a residence holding a weapon.

The man then used the weapon on himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release did not name Wilcock, citing the need to notify next of kin, but many were quick to note that this is the exact block he lived on.

Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna subsequently confirmed Wilcock’s passing on X, writing, “We just learned of the tragic passing of David Wilcock. We are praying for his family and loved ones and the millions of lives he impacted.”

Wilcock, 53, was a well-known figure in ufology and alternative research circles. He authored multiple New York Times bestsellers, appeared regularly on the History Channel’s Ancient Aliens, and served as Director of Advanced Technology for Stavatti Aerospace.

He had been vocal about government disclosure on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) and advanced technologies, especially speaking to the over 500,000 people who subscribed to him on YouTube.

Just two days before his death, Wilcock went live on YouTube and made chilling remarks about a pattern of deaths in his community.

“I’m excited to be here, you know, every day that I have on earth is a gift and a blessing, and I’m very grateful for that, because frankly, people are disappearing. Scientists are going missing,” he said. “It’s a little bit scary.”

WATCH (the relevant comments begin around 10:30):

The day before he did the livestream, he posted on X saying, “My Dear Family, I am not yet sure if I am doing a show tomorrow. I’ve had some very intense stuff going on this weekend. Either way, I want you all to know how much I love and appreciate you! Always remember that the Creator is within — and we live in a loving universe. I am very grateful to you for all of your love, care and support.”

He also thanked his regular supporters and donors.

The timing has raised eyebrows among followers, especially given Wilcock’s past statements pushing back against any belief that he would kill himself.

In a resurfaced 2022 social media post, he wrote, “I plan on LIVING. Not suicidal at all. Just concerned about what happens when you prove God is real.”

This latest death fits directly into a disturbing pattern that The Gateway Pundit has been reporting on for weeks.

As we have detailed in multiple articles, the FBI under Director Kash Patel has launched a major investigation into the mysterious deaths and disappearances of at least 11 high-level U.S. scientists with access to classified information in nuclear, aerospace, propulsion, missile technology, and UAP-related programs.

President Donald Trump has publicly stated the White House is looking into the cases, describing the string of incidents as highly suspicious.

Many of the victims had ties to sensitive defense research. Several were found dead under circumstances initially ruled as suicide or ruled undetermined, while others simply vanished while hiking or walking without their phones, wallets, or keys.

Wilcock’s death now adds another high-profile name to the growing list at a moment when federal authorities say they are actively probing possible foreign actors or larger conspiracies behind the pattern.

No foul play has been alleged by authorities in Wilcock’s case at this time, and the investigation remains with the coroner.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to follow developments in both Wilcock’s case and the general investigation into the deaths of America’s top scientists.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

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