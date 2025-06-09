This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

An ABC7 News reporter suggested that law enforcement shouldn’t attempt to stop the mass violence being carried out in LA because “just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn.”

Yes, really.

The anchor, Marc Brown, stated that the situation “could turn very volatile if you move law enforcement in there in the wrong way and turn what is just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn into massive confrontation, altercation between officers and demonstrators.”

It already looks kinda volatile dude.

Also already kinda confrontationy.

And altercationy.

As we highlighted earlier, the media is rehashing the “mostly peaceful” farce, claiming these are legitimate protests while playing loops of LA burning and Mexican flag waving thugs attacking police.

MSNBC also says it’s ludicrous to describe this as a riot.

The police clearly never had control of the situation in LA.

NORTHCOM has issued a statement declaring that 500 Active Duty Marines are prepared to deploy to downtown LA.

The active duty Marines from 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines at Twentynine Palms, California, issued are in a “prepared to deploy status” according to the statement, which adds that the marines are prepared to act “should they be necessary to augment and support the DoD’s protection of federal property and personnel efforts.”

Hundreds of National Guard troops are already in place in different locations in the city.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said he will mobilize Marines from Camp Pendleton in north San Diego County, prompting Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom to label him “deranged.”

