This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

The legacy media is repeating its 2020 farce of calling the violent rioting in Los Angeles “peaceful,” even as the city burns.

Despite hundreds of arrests and numerous reports of police officers being attacked with molotov cocktails, fireworks and other objects, along with widespread burning, looting and destruction of property, the mainstream press is still ludicrously insisting the chaos represents largely well-behaved ‘immigration protests’.

This echoes their treatment of the 2020 George Floyd riots, which were infamously described as ‘fiery but mostly peaceful’ by CNN while other outlets followed a similar narrative.

“This has been very peaceful,” one CNN reporter insisted despite footage emerging of violent demonstrators running up and attacking ICE vehicles with projectiles.

“Demonstrations have been going on right outside the federal detention center, most of those (who) demonstrated were very peaceful,” said another ABC & correspondent.

This despite ICE acting director Todd Lyons asserting, “Our brave officers were vastly outnumbered, as over 1,000 rioters surrounded and attacked a federal building.”

#ad: Your diet isn’t perfect—and that’s okay.

Global Healing’s Organic Multivitamin is here to help you fill the gaps with over 30 essential vitamins and minerals your body needs to feel its best.

There are no coatings, no fillers—just clean, high-quality nutrients your body can actually use. It’s a simple, effective way to support your daily health and give your body the care it deserves.

Experience the difference you can actually feel. Use code VFOX at checkout for 10% off your order.

Nourish Your Body Today

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

Another CNN reporter complained that Donald Trump was bad for sending in the National Guard to target “peaceful protests…he doesn’t like the scenes, the scenes of people peacefully protesting.”

“There’s protest, lawful protest which is allowed in this country, there is some unrest,” another CNN reporter euphemistically claimed.

Meanwhile, others pointed to the scenes of bedlam in LA to point out that they make the so-called “insurrection” on January 6 look like a tea party in comparison.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Copyright 2025 m o d e r n i t y

Share