The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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JC's avatar
JC
4d

I recently walked into a small/town hardware store and the clerk was recommending DMSO to a recent hip replacement patient while recounting anecdotes of friends and family’s experiences with using it.

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Annie's avatar
Annie
4d

Yes indeed.

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