The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

When RFK Jr. was first sworn in as HHS secretary, he delivered an eye-watering moment.

He revealed: “For 20 years, I’ve gotten up every morning on my knees and prayed that God would put me in a position where I could end the childhood chronic disease epidemic in this country.”

A little more than a year later, MAHA has had wins, but also a lot that fell short, leaving people disappointed.

That frustration is understandable.

But it doesn’t fully capture what’s actually shifting behind the scenes.

So here’s a closer look at where MAHA stands today—and where it’s going.

MAHA’s first year should give you hope.

Not because every problem is solved. It hasn’t been.

Not because the machine suddenly became honest. It certainly isn’t.

But because for the first time in a very long time, the direction of the conversation actually changed.

Just a year ago, most people were still being told to ignore what they could see with their very own eyes. Rising chronic illness. Sicker kids. More behavioral issues. More metabolic dysfunction. More parents asking quiet questions they were afraid to say out loud.

Then something shifted. The questions stopped being private.

And once that happened, the old spell started to break.

What we do next with this opportunity matters.

The part that people miss when they only measure MAHA in headlines is that the first big win wasn’t policy, it was permission.

Permission for ordinary people to say maybe our food is part of the problem.

Maybe the chemical load on children is part of the problem.

Maybe some “standard of care” decisions were never as settled as we were told.

Maybe a country full of chronically sick children isn’t a sign that the experts have everything under control.

That shift in permission matters because culture moves before institutions do.

First people feel less afraid to speak. Then they compare notes. Then they stop handing blind trust to systems that have plainly failed them.

And then we’re in the right place for real change.

This information comes from the work of medical researcher A Midwestern Doctor. For all the sources and details, read the full report below.

During MAHA’s first year, that cultural shift started turning into concrete action.

The White House established the MAHA Commission in February 2025. The MAHA Report followed in May 2025, focused on the childhood chronic disease crisis and potential contributing causes like diet, toxic exposures, medical treatments, lifestyle, and environmental factors. Then in September 2025, the strategy arrived with more than 120 initiatives meant to move from diagnosis to action.

This wasn’t just rhetoric being toss around in sound bites. It became a real governing framework.

An updated childhood vaccine framework that HHS says now includes shared clinical decision-making.

An effort to cut back the vaccine schedule and make more room for discussion between parents and doctors.

Food pyramid overhaul, renewed focus on healthy fats, a push against seed oils, synthetic food dye phaseouts, movement on the GRAS loophole, scrutiny of baby formula ingredients, attention to Tylenol risks, pressure against water fluoridation, and a mercury dental amalgam phaseout in Indian Health Service facilities by 2027.

That is not nothing.

That is a lot for one year in a system designed to resist changes just like these.

The food side alone is a significant morale boost.

For years, people who questioned artificial dyes, junk-food subsidies, upside-down dietary advice, and the increasing chemicalization of our food supply were treated like cranks.

Then suddenly the conversation changed.

HHS and FDA announced measures to phase out petroleum-based synthetic dyes. MAHA’s broader strategy also emphasized dietary guideline reform and realignment around chronic disease.

That tells parents and regular people something simple but powerful, you were not crazy for noticing that something was off.

The same goes for toxins.

Movement on mercury dental amalgam, water fluoridation, baby formula, unsafe food chemicals, and pesticide immunity.

Even if every one of those fights takes longer than supporters want, it still matters that they’re being named at all.

Once something is publicly named as a real issue, it gets much harder to bury.

A lot of people have waited decades just to see these subjects treated as legitimate. That alone is a kind of victory.

The scale of the resistance is very real.

MAHA is trying to clean out institutions that have been captured for decades. A bureaucracy that resists change, media that downplays or distorts reforms, and vaccine politics so loaded that even partial movement required extraordinary pressure.

And just because MAHA is trying, doesn’t mean its going to always be a success. This is a massive uphill climb.

Whether you agree with every conclusion or not, the larger point is obvious, these wins did not happen because entrenched systems rolled over and cooperated.

They happened because the pressure from outside got too big to ignore. That’s a win for all of us. It means what we’ve been doing is working. So keep it up!

I know you may be frustrated at the pace. What just happened with ACIP doesn’t feel like progress. But this is a feel-good thread because there is still a lot to feel good about.

Really.

A lot of people spent years being told they were selfish, stupid, dangerous, anti-science, or insane for questioning policies that harmed their families. Then, within one year, subjects that were once unspeakable began moving into federal reports, agency actions, public strategy documents, and national debate.

When the truth gets dragged out into the open like that, people feel less alone. That matters more than critics think.

This isn’t our victory lap. The wins we’ve experienced were hard to get, and, as we’ve been shown, they can be lost.

There are real concerns about midterms, resistance, media pressure, coalition fracture, and the possibility that much larger changes planned for 2027 and 2028 could be derailed. That urgency is exactly why the positive parts of the last year matter so much.

Change is possible before the window closes.

MAHA’s first year isn’t the finish line. Not even close.

A year ago, the system still felt immovable. Now it feels pressure-sensitive. Imperfect, conflicted, fragile, yes. But no longer frozen.

That is a profound change in today’s conditions. And conditions determine what becomes possible next.

MAHA’s first year did more than score policy wins. It changed the atmosphere.

And once the atmosphere changes, ideas that were buried for decades suddenly have a chance to breathe again.

Read the full review from A Midwestern Doctor.

This isn’t just about politics. It’s about possibility.

Once a culture becomes willing to question old narratives, it also becomes willing to revisit old frameworks. Old studies. Old therapies. Old biological models that were ignored, not necessarily because they were useless, but because they didn’t fit the dominant system.

That is the deeper breakthrough. MAHA may be opening far more than a policy lane. And that’s exactly what we need.

Frameworks like the Cell Danger Response matter in this moment.

Understanding the Cell Danger Response don’t solve every chronic disease. But it offers us a different way to interpret what’s happening. Instead of seeing the body only as damaged, malfunctioning, or randomly broken, it asks whether cells may be stuck in a defensive state and failing to return to normal function.

That kind of framework lands differently when the culture is ready to hear it. And MAHA is helping create that climate.

That is such an important psychological shift.

Most chronic illness messaging leaves people with one of two stories. Either your condition is mostly mysterious and must simply be managed forever (with help from Big Pharma), or your labs are “normal” and the problem is in your head.

Both of these stories drain hope and don’t help.

A framework like CDR suggests a much different possibility, that some chronic dysfunction may reflect a body locked in adaptation. And if that’s true, then the real question isn’t only “What disease is this?” but also “What signal is keeping the body stuck?”

That’s an entirely different orientation toward healing. And it’s exactly what we need.

Once people start thinking that way and become more open minded, therapies like DMSO enter the conversation differently, too.

Not as random folk remedies. Not as miracle cures. But as real tools that might interact with real biological bottlenecks that mainstream medicine has neglected.

It becomes part of a larger effort to recover forgotten medical knowledge and make it coherent, accessible, and usable before this political window closes.

We’re on the edge of recovering an entire layer of medicine that got pushed out of view.

That’s huge!

The scale of work around DMSO is striking.

A Midwestern Doctor’s deep review began in 2024, pulling literature across Google Scholar, PubMed, and international databases, working through search terms in roughly 50 different ways, dealing with search environments that returned tens of thousands to millions of results, and ultimately building a massive source document.

The DMSO series has been viewed by millions, with more than 5,000 reader testimonials submitted!

For years, far too many people have felt trapped inside a medical system that offered them different versions of the same answer. Another prescription. Another wait-and-see. Another “there’s not much evidence for that.” Another lifetime management plan sponsored by Big Pharma.

Now imagine what it feels like to watch a movement force open the public conversation just enough that buried therapies, alternative mechanisms, and forgotten data can at least be looked at seriously again.

You don’t have to believe every claim to feel the hope in that.

That’s why MAHA’s first year should energize you, even if it doesn’t always feel that way.

It didn’t merely produce a list of wins. It has changed the range of what can be pursued next.

When official agencies talk about chronic disease more honestly, when food and toxin issues gain traction, when media monopoly weakens, when families feel less afraid to ask inconvenient questions, and when forgotten therapies see the light of day after years in the dark, an entirely new map starts to appear.

And that map is our opportunity.

The biggest breakthrough isn’t one policy or one therapy.

It’s the realization that the system is no longer sealed shut.

And once we understand that, we can start looking for doors everywhere. And we can open them.

There’s also a strategic lesson here.

People often assume cultural change works like a light switch. One day nothing matters, the next day everything is fixed.

Real change is messier than that.

First the old narrative weakens. Then a few reforms slip through. Then people test the edges. Then ideas that seemed untouchable get revisited. Then new alliances form around what used to be off-limits.

That appears to be where MAHA is right now, not in total victory, but in the phase where the impossible becomes discussable. That phase is precious. That phase is important. That phase is necessary.

First you expose what is broken. Then you start recovering what was ignored. Then you begin rebuilding around better models.

MAHA’s first year did a lot of the first two.

The opening around CDR, DMSO, and other neglected approaches hints at the third. And that’s where this gets really exciting.

People have worked for years to get these subjects heard at all, and now they’re finally breaking through.

Many of the ideas raised in independent research and public discussion are now entering policy conversations, or at minimum that same zone of public action. There is also a growing sense that this is a rare window, and that it needs to be used while it’s open.

We’re standing in a historic moment.

So the real takeaway from MAHA’s first year is not merely that some wins happened.

It’s that a growing number of Americans are beginning to believe three things at once, chronic disease may be more understandable than we were told, the current system may not be optimized for healing, and once-buried ideas may deserve another look.

That triple shift in belief is how breakthroughs begin. Not all at once, not cleanly, but unmistakably.

MAHA opened the political door. But the bigger opportunity is that we can walk through it.

Better questions. Better models. Better science. Better pressure on broken institutions. More courage from families who refused to stay silent.

And maybe, finally, a system that spends less time insisting people are stuck forever, and more time asking what would help the body come back online.

That is a hopeful place to be.

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Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

Statins, Cholesterol, and The Real Cause of Heart Disease

The Hidden Dangers of Hospital Births & How to Protect Your Family

What’s The Healthiest Water To Drink?

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