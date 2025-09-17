STORY #1 - A New York judge just dropped terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione, the man accused of assassinating UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

But what happened outside the courthouse was nothing short of horrifying.

Crowds erupted in cheers, hugs, and chants of “Free Luigi” after Judge Gregory Carro ruled prosecutors failed to prove Mangione intended to intimidate the public, as required under New York’s terrorism statute. The murder charge still stands, but the celebration shows how far society has fallen.

Mangione is now being treated like a hero. The same twisted spirit surfaced after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, when left-wing agitators openly applauded his death. This is how political violence takes root—when murder is cheered as long as it serves an ideology.

The courts may be bound by statute. But America must confront something deeper: what happens to a nation that celebrates bloodshed? Maria Zeee’s explosive report pulls back the curtain on just how deep this sickness runs—don’t miss it.

Click here to watch the full episode.

STORY #2 - More than 100 Texas teachers may be permanently BANNED from public schools after celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination and calling for more violence.

Governor Greg Abbott confirmed the crackdown, declaring that anyone who glorifies political murder has no place in front of children.

Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath blasted their behavior as a betrayal of parents’ trust and a clear violation of the educator code of ethics. Nearly 180 complaints flooded in after screenshots of the vile posts went public, forcing swift action.

Free speech protects opinions, not calls for bloodshed. Abbott was clear: Texas will not tolerate teachers who cheer on violence.

This is society drawing a hard line—and Maria Zeee’s report exposes what the media is desperate to hide.

Click here to watch the full episode.

STORY #3 - Charlie Kirk’s assassination is already being weaponized to justify a crackdown on free speech. What began as outrage over vile online celebrations of his death is now morphing into government demands to police “hate speech.”

Rep. Clay Higgins has called for lifetime bans from social media and even revoking driver’s licenses for those who mocked Kirk’s murder. Attorney General Pam Bondi went further, vowing to target Americans for “hate speech”—a term with no legal standing in the United States. Violence and incitement are already crimes, yet Bondi is blurring words with actions, echoing the same speech codes that see 30 people a day jailed in the UK for memes.

Even President Trump hesitated when pressed on First Amendment rights. But Kirk’s own words left no doubt: “Hate speech does not exist legally in America.” He fought—and ultimately died—for that principle.

Will Republicans now cross the red line Kirk warned us about? Maria Zeee’s report shows why this fight could define the future of free speech.

Click here to watch the full episode.

Watch the full episode below:

