This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

New York City’s new democratic socialist (communist) Mayor Zohran Mamdani was grilled by state lawmakers in Albany this week over plans to fund his agenda by taxing the rich.

This is the difference between campaigning and governing. Many, if not all, of Mamdani’s ideas sound great on paper to leftists. Implementing them in real life is a different thing, entirely.

Some of the people who questioned him are undoubtedly wondering why he can’t even seem to be able to get the snow removed or pick up the city’s trash.

WRGB News reports:

“Honeymoon is over” Zohran Mamdani grilled by lawmakers as he proposes to “tax the rich” Mamdani is asking for a 2 percent raise in personal income taxes to the top one percent of New York City residents, arguing someone making $1 million can afford $20,000 in more taxes, and that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act would deliver federal tax cuts to more than make up for that sum. Lawmakers then had the opportunity to question Mamdani’s proposals on all of the above. Lawmakers from other cities shared concerns that if New York City received more money, they would receive less. Many asked about his proposal to increase taxes on the wealthy, and the impact it could have not just on New York City, but the rest of the State as well. Others questioned Mamdani’s actions in addressing antisemitism. “Once the honeymoon is over, which I think you’ve just felt, you may well prefer three minutes to 10,” State Senator John Liu, Chairman of New York City Education Committee ( D ), told Mamdani at one point. “Speaking of which, you know, it’s mid-February, so I will respectfully say that the time for blaming past Mayors and Governors is passed. We need to hear the details of your plan. And it’s good to hear your revenue proposals.”

Watch the whole video below and note that most of the people who are questioning him are Democrats.

In the short time that Mamdani has been mayor of NYC, 19 people have frozen to death on the streets of the city. Perhaps he should focus on keeping people from dying of cold before he tries to make everything ‘free’ with tax dollars.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

Share