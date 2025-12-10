This article originally appeared on InfoWars and was republished with permission.

Zelensky rejected Trump’s claim that he is refusing to hold elections, but also said that he is indeed refusing to hold elections, but because he has the excuse of war to stay in power.

“How can this [elections] be done under missile attacks on our military. The question is, how will they vote?” Zelensky said.

On Tuesday Ukraine’s Dictator Vladimir Zelensky claimed he will be willing to hold elections in 60 to 90 days, assuming the nations that back him can “guarantee security for the vote,” a subjective standard that is open to capricious backtracking, a behavior Zelensky has exhibited in the past.

“I am ready for the elections,” Zelensky told reporters. “Not only that, I am asking – and I am now declaring this openly – the United States of America to help me, together with our European colleagues, to ensure security for the elections.”

The Dictator pushed back against claims by President Donald Trump that he is clinging to power and refusing to step down from his position after ruling unelected since 2024.

Trump spoke about Zelensky’s grasp to power with Dasha Burns of Politico during an interview on Monday – the transcript of which was published Tuesday morning.

Burns asked Trump if it’s time for Ukraine to hold elections, something the Dictator has refused to do numerous times.

“Yeah. I think so. It’s been a long time. It’s, uh … hasn’t been doing particularly well. Yeah, I think it’s time. I think it’s an important time to hold an election,” Trump said. “They’re using war not to hold an election, but, uh, I would think the Ukrainian people would … should have that choice. And maybe Zelensky would win. I don’t know who would win. But they haven’t had an election in a long time. You know, they talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it’s not a democracy anymore.”

When this sentiment by Trump was brought up to Zelensky, the Ukrainian Dictator said he is not refusing to leave, but that he is refusing to leave because he has an excuse.

The Dictator then attempted to quell public concern over his dictatorial rule by making inroads to the notion of democracy, something he’s done previously before backtracking.

CNN reported:

Zelensky added that he was asking Ukrainian lawmakers to prepare legislative proposals on how to make elections possible during martial law. He also cautioned that the matter was “for the people of Ukraine, not the people of other countries.” “With all due respect to our partners, I will say frankly that I am ready for the elections,” Zelensky added.

The Dictator expects to discuss his “peace developments” with officials from Washington on Wednesday.

We continue to communicate with all our partners on a daily basis, virtually 24/7, to identify doable and realistic steps to bring the war to an end. Everything must be reliable and dignified for Ukraine. Today’s schedule includes a conversation with the U.S. side regarding a document that will detail the process of Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction and economic development. In parallel, we are finalizing work on the 20 points of a fundamental document that could define the parameters for ending the war, and we expect to deliver this document to the United States in the near future following our joint work with President Trump’s team and partners in Europe. Tomorrow’s schedule includes a meeting in the format of the Coalition of the Willing, and we are working very productively to guarantee future security and prevent a recurrence of Russian aggression. This week may bring news for all of us – and for bringing the bloodshed to an end. We believe that peace has no alternative, and the key questions are how to compel Russia to stop the killings and what specifically will deter Russia from a third invasion. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!

