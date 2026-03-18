This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

Journalist Nick Shirley headed to The Golden State to investigate fraud, uncovering numerous shady hospice and daycare businesses apparently scamming federal taxpayers out of hundreds of billions of dollars.

As in Minnesota, Shirley finds and confronts Somalians running licensed daycare centers receiving state funds, despite violations, having little to no children present, and no signs of a daycare being in operation.

Shirley also heads to the Van Nuys neighborhood where a Russian-Armenian mafia has been defrauding the state’s hospice service system, opening several hospice centers to receive millions in state funds without providing actual services or registering with the Center for Medicaid Services.

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The neighborhood is the same one exposed by Medicare & Medicaid Services Centers administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz back in January, where he noted the Trump administration would soon start cracking down on fraud.

Shirley’s exposé also follows a report by CBS News last month calling Los Angeles “ground zero” for hospice fraud, revealing “LA County hospices overbilled Medicare by $105 million in a single year.”

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-Calif.) press office mocked Shirley on X for investigating fraud in the state.

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