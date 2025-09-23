This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Hailey Gomez

Former ESPN and MSNBC host Keith Olbermann deleted an X post Monday that appeared to threaten CNN’s Scott Jennings.

Screenshots of Olbermann’s post circulated online Monday evening, showing the former MSNBC host responding to one of Jennings’ tweets. In two posts, Olbermann wrote, “You’re next, motherfucker,” followed by, “But keep mugging to the camera.”

While the posts are no longer visible on Olbermann’s X account, Jennings reposted the screenshot and tagged FBI Director Kash Patel.

It remains unclear which of Jennings’ posts Olbermann was responding to, but one of the CNN commentator’s recent remarks online addressed the lifting of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension. Jennings mentioned Democrats complaining about free speech being impinged upon.

“So basically his employer suspended him for being an insensitive prick, and we don’t live in an authoritarian regime? Got it,” Jennings wrote.

Despite being tagged in requests to comment on his post, Olbermann has yet to respond online as of Monday evening.

