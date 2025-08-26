This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

Trump has had control of Washington, DC for a little over a week and it has already made a tremendous difference, and while partisans and talking heads on TV continue to describe this as ‘authoritarian’ many of the people who actually live there seem to appreciate it.

In the video below, which has been shared widely on Twitter/X and other social media platforms, a young woman from Washington, DC marvels at what Trump has been able to do in such a short amount of time.

You will not see this young woman featured on CNN or MSNBC for obvious reasons. It doesn’t fit their preferred narrative.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

SPEAKER (UNIDENTIFIED): President Trump has not even had control over Washington, D.C., for 30 days, and I have on my For You page video after video showing D.C.—specifically Union Station—and how clean and safe it is. People don’t understand how big of a deal it is, specifically for Union Station, because there is a bridge—whether it’s the bypass, it’s either 95, 395, or 495—where the homeless, as well as people who are abusing drugs, as well as the drug dealers, they just squat. And it’s clean. It’s all gone. This was also an underpass bridge where people would throw their waste. So you would drive on the main road, and to the left and right of you, it was nothing but trash. It’s all clean. People don’t understand how big of a deal this is because the Capitol is right there, within like a six- or seven-minute walk. And then also, local residents did not like walking there, whether in the daytime or the evening. Some people would take taxis just to avoid any type of encounters. And people have been talking about cleaning this up for a decade. And you mean to tell me President Trump hasn’t even had control for 30 days, and he cleaned it all up?

Watch the video:

This is precisely what Democrats and the media did not want to happen.

People are beginning to realize that the Democrats who run these cities are allowing all of this crime and filth to happen by choice. We do not actually have to live this way.

