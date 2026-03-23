A young conservative commentator is going viral after dismantling a common claim on MSNBC that more guns always lead to more gun violence.

In a concise, point-by-point rebuttal, she questions the underlying assumptions behind the argument, citing counterexamples and highlighting gaps in how the issue is often framed in mainstream coverage.

The clip is spreading fast online, with people arguing over the facts and the bigger picture around gun policy.

TIM MILLER: “I think it’s basically the guns.”

WOMAN: “First of all… almost 50% of all homicides caused by guns are in cities where the gun per capita is much lower.”

“Secondly, I’d like to bring up that from the 1990s to the early 2000s, we had a major decrease in homicides by guns, but we had an increase of guns by nearly 50%.”

MILLER: “We had an assault weapons ban during that time.”

“The pro-gun side in this country is always trying to cut and dissect the demographics down… The only reason you can do that kind of statistics is that we have so many fricking gun deaths in this country.”

“I don’t know why we have to come up with other convoluted reasons why we have all these deaths in this country.”

WOMAN: “First of all, I think that fatherless homes is a big part of it… 76% of people who commit violent acts come from fatherless homes.”

“Additionally, I think a second problem that we have is releasing criminals back into the street. It’s our criminal justice system.”

“The majority, 76% of people who cause violent crimes in the United States have a criminal record of some sort.”

“So we need to stop releasing people back to the streets.”

TIM MILLER: “I agree.”

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