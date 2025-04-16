This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Ecomentalists have a new “villain” in their sights, and he could be sitting in your house right now.

They’ve come after your children, your cars, and your holidays, now they want to lecture you about how awful for the environment your pet dog is.

Yes, really. The animals that provide humans with the most unwavering love and loyalty there is. Can’t be having that now, can we.

Turgid leftist outlet Mother Jones writes “Dogs have “extensive and multifarious” environmental impacts, disturbing wildlife, polluting waterways and contributing to carbon emissions, new research has found.”

That’s already clutching at straws. Dogs only ‘disturb wildlife’ and ‘pollute waterways’ if their owners let them.

And dogs release carbon emissions. Wow, massive revelation. So does practically everything alive.

You want everything to die?

It continues, “An Australian review of existing studies has argued that ‘the environmental impact of owned dogs is far greater, more insidious, and more concerning than is generally recognised.”

Ugh, what? Still no actual details.

“The review, published in the journal Pacific Conservation Biology, highlighted the impacts of the world’s ‘commonest large carnivore’ in killing and disturbing native wildlife, particularly shore birds,” it further states.

Again, that only happens if irresponsible owners allow it.

It continues, “In Australia, attacks by unrestrained dogs on little penguins in Tasmania may contribute to colony collapse, modelling suggests, while a study of animals taken to the Australia Zoo wildlife hospital found that mortality was highest after dog attacks.”

It also suggests that bobcats and deer are “less active” when dogs are around.

Ok, done with this.

You’re not getting our dogs because some penguins in Tasmania got attacked once and bobcats don’t get on with them.

Go and sponge up all life’s joys on your own somewhere else.

