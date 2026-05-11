This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Mike LaChance

Obama’s presidential center is about to open, and apparently it has a gift shop. A GIFT SHOP.

As you can imagine, some of the items in the shop are beyond parody. Others make perfect sense. All of this makes for an incredibly funny story. Tickets to get into the place are a whopping $30. Imagine dropping more cash on the junk in the gift shop.

The sad thing is that some people will actually buy this stuff.

The Washington Free Beacon broke the story:

YES YOU CAN Support Obama’s Hideous Vanity Complex With These Inspiring Gift Shop Items The Barack Obama Presidential Center won’t be open to the public for another few weeks, but the gift shop is already up and running. All proceeds will support the Obama Foundation and its mission to “inspire, empower, and connect people to change their world.” The foundation is also responsible for funding and operating the new presidential center, which has been described as a “hideous eyesore” befitting the colossal vanity of a tinpot dictator. So, what are you waiting for? You can help fund Obama’s brutalist monstrosity right now by purchasing some of the inspiring items for sale on the center’s website. This gorgeous lapel pin ($30) This “unique accessory” was designed by Sameera Chukkapalli Holmes, a former NYU professor of ethical leadership and an architect who specializes in sustainability and social equity. It allegedly represents the “intersection of bold design and global leadership.” These heartwarming hats ($35) Choose from hope, empathy, community, and imagination. These low-key powerful fashion statements were designed to serve as a “reminder to keep dreaming big.”

Here’s a picture of the clay lapel pin.

How about some green energy toy kits for the kids?

You can even buy a copy of Rules for Radicals – The book liberals denied had any connection to Obama or his policies.

Glenn Beck had a total meltdown over the Rules for Radicals thing. Watch:

Who can blame them for trying to squeeze every last buck out of this place? They’re paying some people an awful lot of money to work there. The grift doesn’t just keep going on its own.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

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