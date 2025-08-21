This article originally appeared on m o d e r n i t y and was republished with permission.

Guest post by @ModernityNews

The US Department of Labor and the National Guard have just released motivational ads drawing on American patriotism, so cue disturbed America-hating leftists calling it all fascist.

The USDL ad is vintage ‘your country needs you’ type ad featuring a young blue collar worker.

Here it is:

But, hang on, white man + patriotic lingo = Nazi.

Of course it is.

Literally Hitler.

If you’re a lunatic shit-lib, yep.

It’s all a coded dog whistle, you see.

These individuals really hate their own country.

The National Guard also released this ad that dares to depict America positively.

And guess what…

Did they even watch it?

Nazis sure look different these days.

But, it’s the military, and Nazis were the military too… or something.

This ‘everything is a nazi’ argument isn’t going to land them on the ‘right side of history’.

Keep going.

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again even though it doesn’t work.

